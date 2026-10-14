Three people attempted suicide on İstanbul commuter rail line in 10 days

A person jumped onto the rails this evening at the Üsküdar station of İstanbul's Marmaray commuter rail line, marking the third such incident over the past 10 days.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am local time and disrupted services for about an hour, according to Marmaray's statements on social media.

Similar incidents occurred at Sirkeci station on Oct 5 and Erenköy station on Oct 9.

The incidents come amid an increase in reported suicides on İstanbul's rail networks in recent years.

Based on announcements by Marmaray and Metro İstanbul, the city's two main rail operators, at least 27 suicide attempts have occurred across their networks since Oct 2025.

The actual number of deaths in these incidents remains unclear. The operators' announcements generally focus on service disruptions caused by the incidents, without specifying further detailes such as whether the individuals survived.

Media reports have documented at least one nonfatal case. On Jul 26, a person who jumped onto the tracks at Gayrettepe metro station was persuaded to leave the tracks following intervention by bystanders and security personnel.

Also, on Jul 10, a person who jumped in front of a train at Marmaray's Söğütlüçeşme station was taken to a hospital with injuries but later died.

Most of İstanbul's rail network lacks platform screen doors or other physical barriers separating passengers from the tracks.

Only some recently constructed metro lines have glass safety barriers equipped with automatic doors that open only after trains have stopped at the platform.

The Bostancı-Parseller metro line, intoruced in Jan 2023, has protective barriers (İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality)

Lack of official information

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, which operates Marmaray, and the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, which operates most of the city's rail systems, have not published statistics on suicide incidents across their networks.

On Aug 10, Yüksel Mansur Kılınç, an MP from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), submitted a parliamentary question to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu concerning suicide incidents on Marmaray.

Kılınç requested statistics on fatalities and information about preventive measures taken by the ministry.

According to the Turkish parliament's website, the question remains unanswered.

Uraloğlu previously responded to a similar parliamentary question submitted in April by CHP deputy Fethi Açıkel, who also requested detailed statistics on suicide incidents.

In a two-paragraph response dated Aug 20, the minister provided no figures on suicides or deaths.

Instead, he stated that stations were monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems and that security personnel received training. (VK)