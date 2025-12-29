TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
29 December 2025 06:53
 29 December 2025 13:32
Read Read:  1 minute

Three officers, six suspects killed during raid on ISIS cell in Turkey's northwest

A clash broke out after suspected ISIS operatives responded to a police raid with fire. Eight officers were wounded.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

AA

Three police officers and six suspects were killed today in a gunfight during an anti-ISIS operation in Yalova, a small city adjacent to İstanbul.

Yalova Security Directorate Anti-Terrorism Branch conducted a midnight raid on a house on the Elmalık village road. A clash broke out when suspects opened fire on units at around 2 am local time (GMT+3), according to media reports.

Seven police officers sustained non-major injuries according to an initial statement from the Yalova Governor’s Office. The raid was part of a nationwide crackdown following intelligence that ISIS was planning coordinated attacks across several provinces ahead of the New Year.

Special operations teams from neighboring Bursa have been dispatched to the area to provide support as the operation continued for more than seven hours, partly due to the presence of women and children in the house, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed during a press conference at around 11:50 am.  (VK)

