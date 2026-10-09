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DP: Date Published: 09.10.2026 10:03 9 October 2026 10:03
 ~  MO: Modified On: 09.10.2026 10:31 9 October 2026 10:31
Read Read:  2 minute

Three more bodies recovered after İstanbul building collapse

The top two floors of the building were found to be unlicensed.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Three more bodies recovered after İstanbul building collapse
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Rescue teams have recovered three more bodies from the rubble of a seven-story building that partially collapsed in İstanbul's Maltepe district, bringing the death toll to five.

Search and rescue operations have now concluded as no one is left under the rubble.

The bodies were taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsies.

The collapse occurred at around 5.40 am yesterday on Doğu Street, when the building's lower three floors gave way and the four upper floors tilted sideways.

Ten people were rescued with injuries, while two others were found dead in the initial rescue operations.

Emergency crews later suspended rescue efforts because of the risk of the remaining structure collapsing and began a controlled demolition process.

Three neighboring buildings were also evacuated as a precaution.

Unauthorized floors

The building, constructed in 1987, had a commercial unit on the ground floor and 12 apartments on the upper floors.

İstanbul Governor Davut Gül previously said official records showed that 33 people lived in the building, including 14 registered in four apartments affected by the collapse.

Maltepe Mayor Esin Köymen said the building's top two floors had been added without authorization.

Discussions about redeveloping the building under an urban renewal project had previously taken place, but no agreement was reached with apartment owners.

Two detained

The İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the collapse.

The building's architect and construction site manager were detained as part of the investigation.

Authorities have also sought to identify officials whose signatures appeared on the building's licensing and permit documents. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
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