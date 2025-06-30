Three LGBTI+ activists remanded in custody after İstanbul Pride March crackdown

Three individuals detained during the 23rd İstanbul Pride March have been formally arrested after appearing before a court today.

Amid a ban on the Pride March, activists were prevented by police from reaching the demosntration area in Ortaköy neighborhood before the event began yesterday. A total of 55 people were taken into custody.

Among those detained were six lawyers and three journalists: Nur Kaya, who was covering the event for bianet; Evrim Gündüz, bianet’s social media editor; and Yusuf Çelik, a reporter for Özgür Gelecek.

Three of the detainees were referred to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan with a request for formal arrest, while 50 others were brought before the criminal judgeship of peace with a request for travel bans.

The Law Office for the Oppressed (EHB) identified those arrested as Doğa Nur, Sinem Çelebi, and Hivda Selen.

Fifty-two other detainees were released under judicial supervision.

All detainees are accused of violating Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations.

The Pride Week Committee also reported that detainees were subjected to mistreatment, including being handcuffed behind their backs.

Committee's statement The Pride Week Committee released the following statement after yesterday'a events: Today, on the occasion of the 23rd İstanbul LGBT+ Pride March, many districts, including Nişantaşı, Beyoğlu, Kadıköy, Beşiktaş, and Şişli, were placed under police blockade; the state even attempted to empty Üsküdar. Approximately 55 people were detained. Among those detained were at least six lawyers and four members of the press. As expected, our constitutional rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and demonstration were once again forcibly taken away from us. While the state imposes its policies targeting our existence under the name of ‘Family Year,’ we are growing solidarity, hope, and resistance from within fear. As we do every year, we sought every possible way to be in the streets this year as well. And this year too, despite all the obstacles, threats, and detentions, we found a way to come together and support one another. Because we have repeatedly declared that we will not give up our existence and cannot be silenced in any way. 'We are imposing ourselves' They say, “They are imposing their immorality on society.” We will not learn morality from you; but yes, we are imposing ourselves. We are declaring our existence, our rights, and our status as equal citizens of society again and again. We insist on life and grow our stubbornness against being ignored. Yes, we are imposing ourselves. We are visible enough to keep the İstanbul Security Directorate working overtime for two weeks; we are determined, we are here. If we set aside gullüm, lubunya, we know that in the face of this oppressive system, we only have each other to hold on to. With every step, every word, every glance, we give each other courage. We are afraid; but we do not give up. Because we insist on life, on living, and on ourselves. Until all our friends are released and forever: We are here, we are together, we are not leaving. It is not the bullies who threaten our lives who will win, but us. We will come again from places you never expected, at times you never expected.

