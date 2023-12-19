Three leaders of criminal organizations detained in Turkey

Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced that three leaders of criminal organizations, two of whom were subject to a Red Notice, and one of whom is sought with an urgent apprehension message by Interpol, have been apprehended.

Yerlikaya stated in his announcement on social media this morning (December 19) that the suspects were detained by the security forces in the Cage-21 Operation carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Security Narcotics Crimes Combat Division in Alanya and İstanbul.

Operations in Antalya and İstanbul

Yerlikaya stated that Thomas Josef Konrad, detained in Alanya, Antalya, is 'wanted with a Red Notice, involved in drug trafficking in Poland, and the head of an organized crime group that transports substantial amounts of drugs from Morocco to Italy and Spain and distributed them to other European countries in smaller quantities.'

Minister Yerlikaya also announced the capture of Jinking Peng, who is sought with a Red Notice for 'fraud and illegal organizational activities' in China, in the Fatih district of İstanbul.

He further conveyed that Daniel Alexander Muller, wanted with a diffusion message and sought as a fugitive suspect of an operation where 1 ton of cocaine was seized in Germany, has been apprehended in the Beyoğlu district of İstanbul.

Earlier operations this month

Last week, in another operation, Interpol Red Notice-wanted British citizen Mohammed Zakir Miah, accused of organizing drug distribution nationwide in Belgium, was detained in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district. Also, Chen Xuefeng from China, wanted with a Red Notice for grievous bodily harm in Vietnam, was apprehended in Bağcılar.

And Shaun Monaghan, who was accused of drug trafficking in the northeast region of England and had a Red Notice issued by Interpol, was detained in İstanbul on December 5.

