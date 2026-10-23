Three killed in firedamp explosion at coal mine in northern Turkey

Three workers were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a coal mine in Zonguldak, northern Turkey.

Two of the injured workers are in critical condition and have been intubated at a hospital, local media reported.

Two workers were initially confirmed dead following the explosion. Rescuers later recovered the body of a third worker who had been trapped under the debris.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced that an investigation had been launched into the explosion.

Eight workers were inside the mine at the time of the explosion, according to local media reports.

The mine in the Kilimli district of Turkey's coal capital is operated by a private company.

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(VK)