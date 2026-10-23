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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 23.10.2026 11:31 23 October 2026 11:31
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.10.2026 14:17 23 October 2026 14:17
Read Read:  1 minute

Three killed in firedamp explosion at coal mine in northern Turkey

Three miners were killed and five others were injured while one worker was trapped under debris.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Three killed in firedamp explosion at coal mine in northern Turkey
The scene aboveground at the mine (AA)
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Three workers were killed and five others injured in an explosion at a coal mine in Zonguldak, northern Turkey.

Two of the injured workers are in critical condition and have been intubated at a hospital, local media reported.

Two workers were initially confirmed dead following the explosion. Rescuers later recovered the body of a third worker who had been trapped under the debris.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek announced that an investigation had been launched into the explosion.

Eight workers were inside the mine at the time of the explosion, according to local media reports.

The mine in the Kilimli district of Turkey's coal capital is operated by a private company.

Forty-five workers injured in mine collapse after firedamp explosion in İzmir
Forty-five workers injured in mine collapse after firedamp explosion in İzmir
20 December 2021

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
mine explosion zonguldak miners
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