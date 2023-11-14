Three injured in drone strike in Sinjar



An unidentified drone launched an attack on a vehicle in Sinjar (Shengal), located in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of Iraq. The assault, which occurred in the evening hours yesterday reportedly left three individuals injured.

The Sinjar region has a significant historical context as it marks the anniversary of its liberation from the terrorist group ISIS. Security forces in Sinjar are expected to provide detailed information regarding the incident in the coming days.

The origin of the drone has not been officially confirmed, but initial reports suggest it belongs to Turkey. As of now, there has been no statement from Turkish authorities addressing the attack.

Sinjar, predominantly inhabited by Yazidi Kurds, witnessed a brutal ISIS attack on August 3, 2014, resulting in a large-scale massacre and the abduction of thousands, primarily women and children. The town was eventually liberated from ISIS on November 13, 2015, through the joint efforts of the PKK, Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), and Peshmerga forces.

The YBŞ, established with the support of the PKK and composed mainly of Yazidi Kurds, has faced periodic targeting by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Ankara demands the dissolution of the YBŞ, referring to it as the "armed branch operating in Sinjar." In contrast, the Baghdad administration, along with the predominantly Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), recognizes the YBŞ as an "official armed force."

The incident raises concerns about the stability of the region and underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in Sinjar. Further developments and responses from relevant authorities are awaited to shed light on the motivations behind this drone attack.

Turkey’s drone attacks in Iraq’s Kurdistan region have intensified since 2019, when it launched “Claw” operations, cross-border military operations that aimed to eliminate PKK bases and hideouts in the Qandil Mountains and the Sinjar (Shengal) region of Iraq. The attacks have also expanded to other areas of Iraq, such as Makhmur, Kirkuk, and Erbil, where the PKK has a presence or influence. (NT/VK)