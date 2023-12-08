'Three Friends' to be showcased in Boğaziçi Film Festival

The film "Three Friends," written and directed by Nursen Çetin Köreken, will be showcased at the 11th Boğaziçi Film Festival.

Produced by Drama Yapım, the film is a joint production of Golfo Mistico Production and produced with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, TRT, and the cooperation of the Bursa/Yenişehir Municipality.

Amateur actors

All actors in the film, including the main cast members Buse Demirağ (15), Halime Gülda Aydın (13), Görkem Sağ (14), and Mustafa Saraç in the role of Sarı Selim, consist of amateur actors residing in the Yenişehir district of Bursa.

The director of the film, Nursen Çetin Köreken, provided Camera Acting, Cinema, and Creative Drama training to more than 100 children living in Bursa/Yenişehir for 10 months. A total of 40 children who participated in the training and workshops took on roles, including the main cast and other roles in the film.

In addition to the workshops with children, Nursen Çetin Köreken also offered the same training for over 50 adults living in Bursa/Yenişehir for 7 months. Twenty-five amateur adult actors who completed the training participated in the film.

Within the framework of the "Cinema Acting Method for Children" developed by Nursen Çetin Köreken, which she has studied academically, child actors brought their characters to life in the film without being given a script. The shooting of the documentary "Stage Kids" which narrates this method developed by Köreken, the training of the child actors, the whole process from the preparation stages of the film until it meets the audience continued concurrently with the film production.

The song titled "Yol" by Gazapizm / Anıl Murat Acar was featured in the film and its trailer.

The story of the film Hilal, Ayşe, and Mercan are three children working on the streets. Hilal and Ayşe collect cardboard, while Mercan collects scrap. "Sarı Selim, who has established a protection racket in the city, kidnaps street children, including Hilal, Ayşe, and Mercan, and forcibly takes their money. Hilal is also forced to give the money she saved for her father's medicine to Sarı Selim. In order to resist Selim's tyranny, Hilal, Ayşe, and Mercan decide to participate in the prize-winning pigeon race that will take place that day with Mercan's carrier pigeon. When they go to register for the pigeon race, Sarı Selim appears and releases Mercan's pigeon from its cage to prevent it from participating in the race. By the time the children catch the pigeon and return, the race truck has already left. The Three Friends decide to catch up with the race truck on their own, embarking on a journey where they will get to know each other better, face many challenges, and become three close friends.

