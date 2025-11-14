TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 14 November 2025 11:10
 ~ Modified On: 14 November 2025 11:28
2 min Read

Three family members, including two children, die of food poisoning in İstanbul

Four family members poisoned after consuming food in İstanbul. The father remains in intensive care.

BIA News Desk

Three family members, including two children, die of food poisoning in İstanbul
Photo from the sealed business's social media account

Three members of a Germany-based family visiting İstanbul have died from suspected food poisoning. The father remains in intensive care.

The Böcek family had traveled to Turkey for vacation and were staying at a hotel in the Fatih district. They reportedly consumed food in Ortaköy, a vibrant quarter on the shores of the Bosphorus, including mussels from a street vendor and dishes at a nearby restaurant.

The incident happened on Nov 12 when Servet and Çiğdem Böcek and their two young children experienced nausea and vomiting at their hotel late at night. Medical teams transported them to a hospital, where they received initial treatment and were then discharged back to the hotel.

In the early hours of Nov 13, Çiğdem Böcek found her 3-year-old daughter Masal unresponsive. Emergency services were called to the scene, and both Masal and her 6-year-old brother, Kadir Muhammet, were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Servet B. was intubated due to his condition and authorities confirmed today that Çiğdem B. has also died.

Restaurant sealed

An investigation led by police found that the family had eaten at a restaurant and purchased mussels from a street vendor in Ortaköy. Authorities have reviewed security footage from the hotel and taken statements from four individuals as part of the inquiry.

The restaurant where the family dined was sealed indefinitely by municipal and district agricultural authorities on public health grounds. According to photos circulated in the press, the restaurant served traditional Turkish fast food, including offal-based dishes such as kokoreç, kelle paça and işkembe, as well as fish and tantuni, which is made from red or white meat.

Social media accounts of the business shows it also has a branch in the central district of Beyoğlu. (VK)

Istanbul
food poisoning
