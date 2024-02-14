Three detained in raids in Diyarbakır

In Diyarbakır, simultaneous police raids were conducted in several homes during the early hours of the morning.

Two members of the Youth Assembly of the Peoples' Equality Democracy Party (DEM Party) and one person in house raids in the Baglar district were detained.

According to the report from Mezopotamya Agency, those detained were taken to the Diyarbakır Provincial Police Department, and the reasons for their detention have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the number of individuals detained in the simultaneous house raids is higher.