TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 8 January 2024 15:06
 ~ Modified On: 8 January 2024 15:08
1 min Read

Three detained in Adıyaman house raids

"The ruling power will not be able to halt the freedom struggle of the Kurdish people with detentions and arrests," said the DBP in response to the raids.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Three detained in Adıyaman house raids

Several homes in the central district of Adıyaman were subject to police raids this morning, resulting in the detention of Mahmut Elçi, the representative of the Association for Solidarity and Culture for Families who Lost their Loved Ones in the Cradle of Civilizations (MEBYA-DER) in Adıyaman, Aziz Akdağ, the Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) in Adıyaman, and Bedriye Polattaş.

According to reports from the Mesopotamia Agency, the arrests were made under the pretext of an investigation into "membership in an organization," and those detained were taken to the Adıyaman Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

In response to the arrests, the DBP said on social media, "The ruling power will not be able to halt the freedom struggle of the Kurdish people with detentions and arrests." (TY/VK)

police raid dbp
Back to Top