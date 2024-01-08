Three detained in Adıyaman house raids

Several homes in the central district of Adıyaman were subject to police raids this morning, resulting in the detention of Mahmut Elçi, the representative of the Association for Solidarity and Culture for Families who Lost their Loved Ones in the Cradle of Civilizations (MEBYA-DER) in Adıyaman, Aziz Akdağ, the Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) in Adıyaman, and Bedriye Polattaş.

According to reports from the Mesopotamia Agency, the arrests were made under the pretext of an investigation into "membership in an organization," and those detained were taken to the Adıyaman Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

In response to the arrests, the DBP said on social media, "The ruling power will not be able to halt the freedom struggle of the Kurdish people with detentions and arrests." (TY/VK)