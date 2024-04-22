Three agricultural workers killed in traffic accident

In the early hours of the morning, a minibus carrying agricultural workers veered off the road and plummeted into a ravine in Adana Karaisalı district, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to eighteen others.

Authorities were promptly dispatched to the scene, where firefighters managed to extinguish the ensuing vehicle fire. Medical teams confirmed the fatalities and provided immediate care to the injured before transporting them to nearby hospitals for further treatment. An investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated.

This accident underscores the ongoing struggles faced by Turkey's agricultural workers. Often traveling in precarious conditions to and from their work sites, these workers are a critical yet vulnerable part of the country's economy. The incident raises concerns about the safety measures in place for the transportation of seasonal laborers, who are essential to the agricultural sector.

In the broader context, agricultural workers in Turkey have faced diminishing support over the years, with transfers to agricultural producers decreasing from 31% in the 1990s to about 15% in recent years, according to OECD data. The seasonal nature of their work requires them to migrate across the country, following the harvest periods of various crops. (AÖ/VK)