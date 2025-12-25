Thousands of non-political prisoners begin leaving prison under new judicial reform

The release of prisoners across Turkey has commenced after the approval of the 11th Judicial Package, a legislative reform that was passed in the parliament late yesterday.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced today that the necessary preparations in correctional facilities have been completed. "As of today, the procedures for convicts who will benefit from the regulation have been initiated," he said.

The legislation expands a conditional release provision originally introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, known as the "Covid-19 pardon." The regulation allows eligible convicts to be transferred from closed prisons to open facilities earlier or to be released under supervised probation.

Exclusions

While the reform paves the way for the release of thousands, the Justice Ministry clarified that several categories of offenses are excluded:

Intentional homicide, particularly when committed against family members, spouses, children, or women.

Deaths resulting from the collapse or damage of buildings during earthquakes.

Sexual offenses and crimes against "sexual inviolability."

Terrorism-related offenses and crimes committed within the scope of "organizational activities."

Parliamentary vote and opposition

The 11th Judicial Package was approved with 274 votes in favor and 77 against. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), voted for the package.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) voted to reject the bill.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party abstained from the vote. It criticized the package for "excluding political prisoners while allowing the release of those convicted of crimes against women and children." (AB/VK)