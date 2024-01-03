TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 3 January 2024 12:04
 ~ Modified On: 3 January 2024 12:20
2 min Read

Thirty three detained on charges of 'espionage for Israel'

As part of the investigation initiated by the prosecutor's office, arrest warrants were issued for 46 individuals and raids were conducted yesterday on 57 addresses in 15 districts in İstanbul and in Ankara, Kocaeli, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Van, and Diyarbakır.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Thirty three detained on charges of 'espionage for Israel'

In an operation conducted in 8 provinces centered in İstanbul yesterday (January 2), 33 suspects were detained on allegations of engaging in "international espionage" on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad.

An investigation was initiated by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office Department for Terrorism and Organized Crime, after an investigation conducted by the Presidency of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Intelligence Branch Directorate in the scope of the activities of the İstanbul Counterterrorism Branch.

During the investigations, it was determined that the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad would engage in reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and kidnapping activities against Palestinians residing in Turkey and Israeli activists critical of Israel's actions.

Arrest warrants for 46 individuals

It has been revealed that Mossad officials, who contacted the suspects through social media, obtained information about some individuals.

Upon the assessment that these activities could fall under the category of "international espionage," arrest warrants were issued for 46 suspects.

Law enforcement officers detained 33 suspects in simultaneous operations conducted this morning at 57 addresses in 15 districts in Istanbul and in Ankara, Kocaeli, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Van, and Diyarbakır.

During the searches at the addresses as part of the operation, 143,830 euros, 23,680 dollars, various amounts of cash from different countries, an unlicensed firearm, numerous bullets, and digital materials were seized. (AS/PE)

Back to Top