Thirty three detained on charges of 'espionage for Israel'

In an operation conducted in 8 provinces centered in İstanbul yesterday (January 2), 33 suspects were detained on allegations of engaging in "international espionage" on behalf of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad.

An investigation was initiated by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor's Office Department for Terrorism and Organized Crime, after an investigation conducted by the Presidency of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and the Intelligence Branch Directorate in the scope of the activities of the İstanbul Counterterrorism Branch.

During the investigations, it was determined that the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service Mossad would engage in reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and kidnapping activities against Palestinians residing in Turkey and Israeli activists critical of Israel's actions.

Arrest warrants for 46 individuals

It has been revealed that Mossad officials, who contacted the suspects through social media, obtained information about some individuals.

Upon the assessment that these activities could fall under the category of "international espionage," arrest warrants were issued for 46 suspects.

Law enforcement officers detained 33 suspects in simultaneous operations conducted this morning at 57 addresses in 15 districts in Istanbul and in Ankara, Kocaeli, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Van, and Diyarbakır.

During the searches at the addresses as part of the operation, 143,830 euros, 23,680 dollars, various amounts of cash from different countries, an unlicensed firearm, numerous bullets, and digital materials were seized. (AS/PE)