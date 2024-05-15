TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 15 May 2024 10:14
 ~ Modified On: 15 May 2024 10:47
2 min Read

Thirty-one detained in house raids over Van election protests

DEM Party executives are among the detained in raids in İstanbul and İzmir.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Thirty-one detained in house raids over Van election protests

In the early hours of today, the police conducted a series of house raids in İstanbul and İzmir, resulting in the detention of at least 31 individuals. The raids are linked to protests that erupted following the non-issuance of an official mandate to Abdullah Zeydan, the elected co-mayor of Van Metropolitan Municipality.

Zeydan, representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, secured victory in the eastern city in the March 31 polls. However, his mandate was initially withheld by the election authority, which cited a prior conviction on "terror-related" charges. DEM appealed the decision, noting that Zeydan had already been cleared by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) to run in the election. After two days of demonstrations across Van and other cities, the mandate was eventually reinstated.

According to reports from Yeni Yaşam newspaper, the İstanbul raids included the detention of at least 15 individuals, among them officials from the DEM Party and the Marmara Association for Families of Prisoners and Convicts (MATUHAYDER). Those detained were taken to the İstanbul Security Directorate in Fatih, where a 24-hour restriction on attorney visits was imposed.

In İzmir, arrest warrants were issued for 19 people on similar grounds. The detainees reportedly include members from various political and social organizations such as the Social Freedom Party (TÖP), the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), the Socialist Struggle Initiative, the New Democratic Youth, and the Community Centers. (TY/VK)

related news
Turkey’s top election body restores DEM candidate’s win in Van
4 April 2024
/haber/turkeys-top-election-body-restores-dem-candidates-win-in-van-293852
Protests continue in Van after revocation of mayor-elect's rights
3 April 2024
/haber/protests-continue-in-van-after-revocation-of-mayor-elect-s-rights-293847
DEM appeals decision to mandate AKP candidate in Van
3 April 2024
/haber/dem-appeals-decision-to-mandate-akp-candidate-in-van-293817
Second-placed candidate to be mandated in Van
2 April 2024
/haber/second-placed-candidate-to-be-mandated-in-van-293782
related news
Turkey’s top election body restores DEM candidate’s win in Van
4 April 2024
/haber/turkeys-top-election-body-restores-dem-candidates-win-in-van-293852
Protests continue in Van after revocation of mayor-elect's rights
3 April 2024
/haber/protests-continue-in-van-after-revocation-of-mayor-elect-s-rights-293847
DEM appeals decision to mandate AKP candidate in Van
3 April 2024
/haber/dem-appeals-decision-to-mandate-akp-candidate-in-van-293817
Second-placed candidate to be mandated in Van
2 April 2024
/haber/second-placed-candidate-to-be-mandated-in-van-293782
Back to Top