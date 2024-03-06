Thirteen child workers killed on the job in the first two months of the year

The Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG) has released its monthly report on work-related fatalities, revealing that at least 144 workers lost their lives in work accidents in the second month of the year.

This translates to approximately 5 workers losing their lives while working each day. In January, 158 fatalities were recorded, and throughout the entirety of 2023, at least 1,932 workers died in work accidents.

Six child laborers under the age of 18 lost their lives in February. Together with January, the first two months of the year saw 13 child laborer deaths. Among these, one child worker aged 14 or below, five child/teen workers aged 15-17, 28 workers aged 18-29, 61 workers aged 30-49, 35 workers aged 50-64, and 10 workers aged 65 and above lost their lives. İSİG Meclisi was unable to determine the age of four workers.

In its report, İSİG remarked, "Considering that more than half of child laborer deaths occur in the agricultural sector (between May and September), we must note that there has been a significant increase in child laborer deaths this year."

Among the tragic incidents cited, Yasin D., aged 13, was crushed between the rear cargo door of a truck and a wall while transporting firewood to a bakery; Furkan Ç., aged 17, fell asleep inside a car he was repairing at a workshop and was poisoned by exhaust fumes; Arda G., aged 17, got trapped between a wall and an industrial elevator he was repairing on the 7th floor of a workplace; Murat Can E., affiliated with MESEM (Vocational Training Centers, a program of the Ministry of Education), fell from a 13-story construction site while working; Baran G., a 16-year-old motorcycle courier, collided with another motorcycle while delivering an order; and Deniz Tutan, aged between 15 and 17, committed suicide at a paper collection center where he worked. (HA/PE)