Third wave of arrests targeting İstanbul Municipality

A statement released by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office established that Taner Çetin has been working closely with Ekrem İmamoğlu since his term as the Mayor of Beylikdüzü Municipality.

Allegedly, Çetin was involved in irregularities in some tenders conducted through Medya Inc. and Kültür Inc. and received bribes by directing these tenders to companies close to him.

According to the Chief Prosecutor's Office, Çetin acquired a number of movable and immovable properties as a result of these irregular transactions. Furthermore, according to the report released by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), payments for these purchases were made directly by companies working with Medya Inc. and Kültür Inc. It was also stated that the same company was used to transfer sums of money to the personnel of various other companies.

Following the evaluations, authorities decided to detain 22 individuals – including Taner Çetin – on the grounds of their alleged involvement in rigged bids and related bribery processes. Additionally, searches were authorized at their premises, and their assets were ordered to be seized.

The full statement from the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office reads as follows:

“In our investigation (Case No: 2024/228233) conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office:

Regarding Taner Çetin, who has been associated with Ekrem İmamoğlu since his Beylikdüzü mayorship, and his alleged actions while working under Murat Ongun at Medya Inc. and Kültür Inc.:

Investigations found Taner Çetin organized tenders for favored companies, obtained bribes from winning bidders, and acquired various properties with these illicit gains.

MASAK reports confirm Çetin had payments for these purchases made directly by firms contracting with Medya Inc. and Kültür Inc., with funds also being transferred to other company personnel.

Approximately 22 İstanbul Municipality staff, company representatives, and employees involved in Çetin's rigged bids and bribery processes have been identified as targets, with detention/search/seizure warrants issued. This is publicly announced.”

"It has become abundantly clear that they are coercing detainees into false testimony through blackmail and threats," İmamoğlu reacted to the arrests from prison. “Recent events reveal how they’re now pressuring detainees into false testimony through threats. Those who boasted ‘Just wait—there’s more, bigger scandals, tentacles everywhere’ are left with nothing but coerced statements. This nation didn’t believe your fabricated case then, nor will it believe statements now wrested by threatening detainees’ families and their possessions.”

What happened? Ekrem İmamoğlu, the President of Turkey's Union of Municipalities and presidential candidate for the main opposition CHP, was first detained on March 19 and then formally imprisoned on March 23. These actions came as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and terrorism-related activities within İstanbul's Metropolitan Municipality. The charges brought against İmamoğlu include accusations of bid rigging, unlawful handling of personal data, accepting bribes, and establishing a criminal organization. Shortly after his arrest, Turkey's Interior Ministry suspended İmamoğlu from his official duties as mayor.

