The struggle of private sector teachers in four questions

The Private Sector Teachers' Union (Teachers' Union) has been organizing vigils across Turkey since May 26th demanding a base salary. So why are private sector teachers on strike? What is the base salary? What is the Teaching Profession Law (ÖMK)? What are the problems of private sector teachers and who are they fighting against?

What is the base salary?

Teachers' Union member Ebru Atay explains the base salary:

“While our colleagues working in the public sector, who have the same workload as us, receive a salary of 39,000 liras, we receive a minimum wage of 17,002 liras, maybe a little more than that. Our problem is to get the same salary as our colleagues in the public sector. They have been exploiting us for years. Starting in 2014, there was a situation of exploitation. We had the right to a base salary until that year, but Yusuf Tekin, who is now the Minister of National Education, took this right away from us during his term as a teacher.”

What is the ÖMK?

Sümeyye Altundağ, Istanbul Provincial Representative of the Teachers' Union, explains the Teaching Profession Law:

“The Teaching Profession Law (ÖMK) is a professional law that includes the working conditions and assignment status of teachers. It has been on the agenda a lot lately. We are also fighting for our right to 'base salary' to be added to the ÖMK. We will continue to protest until our right to a base salary is included in the ÖMK.”

What are the problems of private sector teachers?

Teacher Havva, who has changed four schools in five years, explains her problems:

“Every May-June we sit down with our bosses and sign a contract again, and during this time we have a great deal of anxiety. Will I continue in my school, will I find a job, and if so, will the salary be enough? We don't get the same wages as teachers in public schools, but we don't get the same wages in private schools either. What we basically want is to be paid a decent wage so that we can live humanely.”

Who are private sector teachers fighting against?

Ozan Fındık, a member of the Teachers' Union MYK, talks about the struggles of private sector teachers:

“This minister serves bosses. The capital concentrated on private schools has a major influence on the ministry and the MPs. This attitude is trying to make our demands unheard. He is trying to suppress our demands. Teachers don't have familiar ministers or bureaucrats, but the voice they have been making heard through their vigils on the streets for days, their resistance, their encounters with police barricades is the only power we have. We are trying to make our voices heard. We want the base salary law to be brought back. We are struggling for life. We are struggling for our sweat. There are no conglomerates and money lords behind us. We have teachers like us behind us. We are strong together.”

(AD/DT)