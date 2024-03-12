"The sole reason for the arrests is depositing money to prisoners"

In İzmir, the Human Rights Association (İHD), Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), Association of Contemporary Jurists (ÇHD), Lawyers for Justice and Contemporary Lawyers Group held a press conference in front of the Bayraklı Courthouse regarding the prosecution of depositing money to prisoners.

According to MA's report, the press release was attended by Burcugül Çubuk, Izmir Deputy of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), civil society organizations, and many lawyers.

"Prison bank accounts are under the control of the administration"

Reading the statement, Lawyer Erdoğan Akdoğdu said that the pressures on families, guardians, and relatives who have been depositing money to prisoners for a long time under the "Financing of Terrorism Law" continue.

In this context, Akdoğdu stated that 60 people have been detained in Izmir so far, and 20 of them have been arrested, continuing as follows:

"Although the alleged offense is considered as 'providing financing for terrorism' within the scope of the file, the only behavior of individuals arrested and essentially punished under the name of judicial control measure in the file is depositing money into the prison bank account that is not under the personal use of the prisoners.

We know that this ongoing process creates a clear violation of rights, is done to isolate the prisoners, and is an attempt to intimidate the public under the guise of the law, and we declare that we do not accept it."

"Prisoners are not directly involved in any financial process"

Reminding that the sole reason for the arrests is the obligation of prisoners to deposit money to the prison administration to meet their basic needs, Akdoğdu stated, "Regardless of being old, sick, or having children, citizens were arrested under these charges, claiming that ridiculous amounts of money were deposited within the framework of these allegations, especially into the account controlled and managed by the prison administration, which is not under the direct use of the prisoners. In other words, prisoners are not directly involved in any financial process. All expenses and transactions take place under the supervision and control of the prison administration and the Ministry of Justice," he said. (AS/VK)