The 'sister city' protocol between Adana and Beersheba canceled

In the struggle led by BDS Turkey aimed at ending the "sister city" protocols between various municipalities in Turkey and some cities in Israel, the first victory has been achieved.

The Adana Metropolitan Municipality has canceled the "sister city" protocol with Israel's Beersheba Municipality, which was established on October 11, 2000.

According to a report on bdsturkiye.org, following a meeting between the BDS Turkey delegation and the Secretary General of the Adana Metropolitan Municipality, Lawyer Türkan Eşli, and Legal Advisor Ali Akıncı on February 8, 2024, the request for the protocol's cancellation was discussed in the municipal council today.

The Adana Metropolitan Municipality Council unanimously decided to cancel the protocol.

*The Adana Metropolitan Municipality Council (Photo: bdsturkiye.org)

About Beersheba Known by its Hebrew name Beersheba and its Arabic name Birüssebi, Beersheba is the largest city in the Negev (Nakab) region in southern Historical Palestine and is also recognized as the 'capital' of the region. Prior to 1948, Beersheba was predominantly inhabited by an Arab population. According to the Majority Report adopted by the United Nations and the partition plan, it was decided to leave Beersheba within the borders of the Arab state. However, six months after the establishment of the State of Israel, on October 21, 1948, the city was captured as part of the Yoav Operation, in line with the displacement and ethnic cleansing policies pursued. Subsequently, the Arab population was deported to Jordan, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, and the demographic composition was altered with Jewish settlers and migrants.

In Turkey, there are currently sister city/municipality agreements in place between İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and Tel Aviv Municipality, Kadıköy Municipality and Petah Tikva Municipality, Bergama Municipality and Yehud Menosson Municipality, and Marmaris Municipality and Ashkelon Municipality.

BDS Turkey has called on these municipalities to terminate their sister city protocols.

What is a sister city? According to the definition provided by the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, sister cities are legal and social agreements aimed at promoting cultural and commercial ties between two cities, countries, provinces, regions, and even geographically and politically distant countries.

(VC/PE)