TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 16 June 2025 16:30
 ~ Modified On: 16 June 2025 16:30
4 min Read

The poor eat not for nourishment, only to be full

“In poor segments of our population, obesity mostly results from diets heavy in bread, pasta, and similar foods. When economically inaccessible, nutritious foods like meat, milk, and yogurt are replaced by these alternatives,” said public health expert Prof. Gül Ergör.

Yekta Armanc Hatipoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Yekta Armanc Hatipoğlu

Yekta Armanc Hatipoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
The poor eat not for nourishment, only to be full
Photo: pexels.com

Recently, as you walk down the street, you may encounter officials checking your height and weight to determine whether you are obese. The Ministry of Health has identified obesity as a public health issue and invites people via its website to receive free nutrition and physical activity counseling services at Healthy Life Centers, District Health Directorates, and Community Health Centers. It also suggests seeing your family doctor for an obesity screening.

But what happens after you're measured or diagnosed with obesity by a family doctor? What concrete steps does the ministry take to solve this problem?

According to 2022 data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Turkey is the most obese country in Europe. The report indicates that nearly 60% of adults in Turkey are overweight or obese.

Turkey's most recent domestic data on the issue comes from 2023, meaning the Ministry of Health still works with data that is two to three years old.

Obesity continues to be a significant problem among adults

İzmir Medical Chamber Executive Board Member and public health specialist Prof. Gül Ergör evaluated the rising obesity rates in Turkey for bianet. She pointed out that, according to the 2023 Turkish Household Health Survey, 60% of men and women are either overweight or obese. Obesity rates were 30% in women and 20% in men.

She noted that this situation is not only tied to poor diet but also to a lack of physical activity. “As a society, we barely have a habit of exercising for health,” she said.

Ergör also highlighted the lack of physical education in schools:

“It’s well known how little importance is placed on physical education and sports activities in schools. One reason for this is the lack of sports facilities and equipment. As a country, we must invest in this issue for the sake of healthy generations. It's too late to push people into exercise when they're already 30 or 40 years old.”

*Gül Ergör (Executive Board Member of the İzmir Medical Chamber and Public Health Specialist)

Pastries and sweets are economically accessible

“Eating habits are undoubtedly the most important factor in obesity,” Ergör stated. “In recent years, the increasing obesity in our country is largely due to easy access to pastries, sweets, and other carbohydrate- and sugar-rich foods. Nearly every street has a bakery, and you can get these items 24/7 via courier.”

She added that many pastries sold outside the home are high in glucose syrup and saturated fats, which contribute to obesity. Importantly, these foods are also economically accessible.

Ergör noted that in Europe and the US, obesity is more prevalent among the poor, who tend to consume cheaper, high-calorie fast food, chips, and sugary sodas. In contrast, healthier diets rich in vegetables and fruits are more expensive.

Poor people become obese by relying on bread and pasta

“In the West, cheap industrial food and international fast food chains make obesity a poor people’s issue. But in Turkey, these foods aren’t so cheap. So in our country, obesity in poor populations results from diets heavy in bread, pasta, and similar foods. Since it's financially difficult to access filling foods like meat, milk, and yogurt, these are substituted, leading to higher obesity rates.”

However, she added that even among wealthier groups, obesity arises due to cultural factors, such as the overconsumption of calorie-dense desserts and pastries.

Preventive public policies are needed

Ergör concluded:

“Changing eating habits requires conscious education and determination. Obesity is not a problem for individuals to solve on their own; it is a public responsibility. Affordable access to healthy food, infrastructure that promotes physical activity, and educational campaigns in schools and health services are essential. The focus should not be on providing weight-loss services after obesity occurs but on prioritizing preventive measures.”

(YAH/Mİ/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
obesity deep poverty
Yekta Armanc Hatipoğlu
Yekta Armanc Hatipoğlu
all articles of the author

Anadolu Üniversitesi Gazetecilik Bölümü öğrencisi. Atölye BİA 2025 Temel Gazetecilik Atölyesi katılımcısı. Ekoloji, kadın, işçi ve öğrenci hakları üzerine çalışıyor. Çağdaş Gazeteciler Derneği üyesi.

related news
Two million children in Turkey in ‘absolute poverty’
15 November 2024
/haber/two-million-children-in-turkey-in-absolute-poverty-301834
Stunting and obesity on the rise as poverty deepens in Turkey
28 September 2024
/yazi/stunting-and-obesity-on-the-rise-as-poverty-deepens-in-turkey-300149
Poverty line nearly 4 times the minimum wage in June
15 July 2024
/haber/poverty-line-nearly-4-times-the-minimum-wage-in-june-297500
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Two million children in Turkey in ‘absolute poverty’
15 November 2024
/haber/two-million-children-in-turkey-in-absolute-poverty-301834
Stunting and obesity on the rise as poverty deepens in Turkey
28 September 2024
/yazi/stunting-and-obesity-on-the-rise-as-poverty-deepens-in-turkey-300149
Poverty line nearly 4 times the minimum wage in June
15 July 2024
/haber/poverty-line-nearly-4-times-the-minimum-wage-in-june-297500
Back to Top