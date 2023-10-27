TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 27 October 2023 15:05
 ~ Modified On: 27 October 2023 15:23
1 min Read

The person in charge at the elevator company detained following student's death in Aydın

Aydın Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has announced starting an investigation into the incident involving the elevator accident at Aydın KYK Güzelhisar Women Students' Dormitory, which resulted in the loss of Zeren Ertaş's life.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/27/the-person-in-charge-in-the-elevator-company-taken-into-custody.jpg

The person in charge of the elevator company has been taken into custody following the incident at Aydın KYK Güzelhisar Women Students Dormitory, where the elevator fell, resulting in the loss of a student's life.

According to a report from the Anadolu Agency, Aydın Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has announced starting an investigation into the incident and an arrest warrant has been issued for M.B., the person in charge of the elevator maintenance company, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect has been taken into custody by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, and the process of taking his statement is ongoing.

Additionally, yesterday (October 26), the dormitory manager was suspended from duty in connection with the incident.

Photo: Umut Taştan

Meanwhile Ertaş was laid to rest today at the Central Mosque in Kurtköy, Istanbul. The funeral ceremony was attended by a large number of university students as well as Özgür Özel, candidate for the President of the Republican People's Party (CHP) in the coming party congress, along with his delegation.(TY/PE)

zeren ertaş
related news
Students protest death of student due to elevator's fall at university dormitory
Today 12:15
/haber/students-protest-death-of-student-due-to-elevator-s-fall-at-university-dormitory-287044
Dormitory manager suspended from duty after death of student due to falling elevator
26 October 2023
/haber/dormitory-manager-suspended-from-duty-after-death-of-student-due-to-falling-elevator-286974
related news
Students protest death of student due to elevator's fall at university dormitory
Today 12:15
/haber/students-protest-death-of-student-due-to-elevator-s-fall-at-university-dormitory-287044
Dormitory manager suspended from duty after death of student due to falling elevator
26 October 2023
/haber/dormitory-manager-suspended-from-duty-after-death-of-student-due-to-falling-elevator-286974
Back to Top