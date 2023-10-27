The person in charge at the elevator company detained following student's death in Aydın

The person in charge of the elevator company has been taken into custody following the incident at Aydın KYK Güzelhisar Women Students Dormitory, where the elevator fell, resulting in the loss of a student's life.

According to a report from the Anadolu Agency, Aydın Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has announced starting an investigation into the incident and an arrest warrant has been issued for M.B., the person in charge of the elevator maintenance company, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect has been taken into custody by the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, and the process of taking his statement is ongoing.

Additionally, yesterday (October 26), the dormitory manager was suspended from duty in connection with the incident.

Photo: Umut Taştan

Meanwhile Ertaş was laid to rest today at the Central Mosque in Kurtköy, Istanbul. The funeral ceremony was attended by a large number of university students as well as Özgür Özel, candidate for the President of the Republican People's Party (CHP) in the coming party congress, along with his delegation.(TY/PE)