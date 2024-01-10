The persecution of journalism continues!

Despite claims by President Erdoğan and Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç that "there is not a single person in prison due to journalistic activities," Reporters Without Borders (RSF) places Turkey at 165th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index for 2023. According to RSF, around 50 journalists spent at least one day in prison during the year, showcasing the challenges faced by the press in the country.

The BIA Media Observation Report covering October-November-December revealed that out of over 200 journalists tried under various laws, 10 were acquitted, while four received a total of 8 years, 10 months, and 25 days of imprisonment, primarily under the Turkish Penal Code (TPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The Constitutional Court (CC) rejected, with 8 votes against 6, the application made by the CHP for the annulment of the regulation on "publicly spreading misleading information." The CC has demonstrated a similar stance in the past regarding cases of "insulting the President" and "Disinformation."

Europe seeks dialogue amidst concerns

Both national and international journalistic organizations actively engaged in legal and public information rights during this period. The European Parliament sought a dialogue with Turkey and visited the country. Nacho Sánchez Amor, the Permanent Rapporteur of the European Parliament on Turkey, stated that there has been no change in the rule of law in Turkey.

Legal proceedings and convictions

Throughout October, November, and December, nearly 200 journalists appeared in various trials based on different laws. Seven of the journalists tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act received verdicts; four were acquitted, while three were sentenced to imprisonment. Meanwhile, the trial of Ayşegül Doğan, the program coordinator of IMC TV, was suspended due to her election as a member of parliament.

According to RSF, nearly 50 journalists spent at least one day in prison in Turkey in 2023. During the October-November-December period, at least three journalists were arrested, while 13 were released.

Journalists detained for "disinformation"

During this three-month period, at least 11 journalists were detained, with reasons ranging from "membership in an organization," "organization propaganda," and "defamation/insult" to "disinformation."

Decrease in physical attacks, rise in nationalist threats

Two journalists faced physical attacks during this period. Additionally, nationalist right-wing politicians such as Devlet Bahçeli and former Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu targeted some journalists with verbal attacks and threats.

Journalists on trial for "insulting the president"

In the last three months, at least 17 journalists and cartoonists were tried on charges of "insulting the President." However, no convictions were recorded during this period.

Impunity persists

Impunity in crimes against journalists continues to be a widespread issue in Turkey.

Censorship on the rise: 449 online articles blocked

In October, November, and December, access to 449 online news articles and content was restricted. This period saw a proliferation of practices such as the removal of news and making them invisible on search engines, in addition to access restrictions.

Constitutional Court passes over "disinformation"

The Constitutional Court rejected the application for the annulment of the regulation on "publicly spreading misleading information." Moreover, the court has around 130,000 individual applications pending.

No decisions from the ECtHR

During this period, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) did not make any decisions related to media freedom.

RTÜK imposes 1,064,350 liras in Fines

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) imposed a total of 1,064,350 (~35,500 US dollars) liras in administrative fines on TV establishments during the period of October to December 2023.

21 layoffs in three months

In the October-December period, 21 media employees were either laid off or left their jobs due to disagreements arising from the editorial line of the media organization. (EÖ/Mİ/VK)