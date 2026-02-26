TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
DP: Date Published: 26.02.2026 15:26 26 February 2026 15:26
 ~  MO: Modified On: 26.02.2026 16:13 26 February 2026 16:13
Read Read:  3 minute

‘The blind cell is the stark reality’

"You’re allowed outside to a different small yard for an hour and a half per day. The remaining 22 and a half hours are spent in this blind cell," says Ümit Çobanoğlu, who was recently released from a "high-security" prison.

Ayşegül Başar

TRTürkçesini Oku
Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
‘The blind cell is the stark reality’

High-security prisons known as “well-type” facilities have drawn public criticism in Turkey due to their severe isolation conditions. Cartoonist Ümit Çobanoğlu is among the most recent to be released from such a prison.

During his detention, he was transferred twice to prisons far from his family. He recently spoke to bianet about his experiences in his last facility.

Çobanoğlu was released from Antalya High-Security Closed Prison on Dec 6,. He said he suspended his hunger strike on its 200th day, which he had launched to protest the extreme isolation, describing the facility as “one of the most inhumane prisons in the country’s history.”

‘Transfers only happen at the brink of death’

“The demands of political prisoners on hunger strike in well-type prisons are not unreasonable,” Çobanoğlu said. “They’re not saying ‘open the gates and let us go.’ What they want, first and foremost, is to be transferred to a prison that is not a well-type facility.

"There are more than 400,000 people in prisons, and the Justice Ministry transfers hundreds of them from one prison to another every day. In the past two years, the demands of 38 hunger strikers have been accepted.

‘Wells of isolation’: Prisoners allege severe abuse in 'maximum-security' prisons
‘Wells of isolation’: Prisoners allege severe abuse in 'maximum-security' prisons
7 January 2026

"Many were political prisoners seeking transfer out of well-type prisons, and these transfers were eventually carried out—though belatedly.

"But the ministry refuses to transfer hunger strikers until they are near death. Does someone have to die of starvation or become permanently disabled before a transfer is approved?”

‘A blind cell—that’s not an exaggeration’

Çobanoğlu described the cell where he was held:

“Single-person cells have no individual access to open air. The cells measure about six by seven steps, and once your belongings are placed, you’re left with a cramped space of four or five steps. You’re allowed outside to a different small yard for an hour and a half per day. The remaining 22 and a half hours are spent in this blind cell. And ‘blind cell’ is not an exaggeration—it’s the literal truth.

Seven windows of isolation
Seven windows of isolation
3 November 2024

"The only view is a concrete wall, and beyond the barred window, there’s also a layer of wire mesh so tight not even a pen could pass through. It blocks out fresh air and light. In these three-story buildings, every cell is like a well.

"You don’t see another human face—there’s no sunlight, no fresh air. Phone calls, visits, and letters can be arbitrarily restricted through disciplinary penalties. Books, magazines, and newspapers are limited. These large and small violations of rights turn the prison into a dungeon.”

Prisoners end hunger strike after transfer from ‘well-type’ prison confirmed
Prisoners end hunger strike after transfer from ‘well-type’ prison confirmed
17 July 2024

‘An even harsher regime of isolation’

Recalling the isolation conditions in F-type prisons, Çobanoğlu said the government has expanded the use of well-type prisons as a more widespread system of control:

“For a quarter of a century, the government tried to break the resistance of revolutionaries and socialists with F-type prisons. But it failed. In 2020, it quietly began opening these well-type facilities, which are based on an even harsher model of isolation.

"These prisons weren’t publicly named, and their existence was hidden. Now it’s not just revolutionaries and socialists, anyone who opposes the government risks being thrown into one of these places.” (AB/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Prisons isolation
Ayşegül Başar
Ayşegül Başar
[email protected] all articles of the author
Human Rights Editor at bianet since April 2025. Began journalism career in 2016 at Cumhuriyet newspaper. Worked as an editor at Tele1, Artı TV, and Halk...

Human Rights Editor at bianet since April 2025. Began journalism career in 2016 at Cumhuriyet newspaper. Worked as an editor at Tele1, Artı TV, and Halk TV. Holds degrees in History from Karadeniz Technical University and in Journalism from Mersin University. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in the Department of History at Mersin University, focusing on women’s newspapers during the Ottoman period for her thesis.

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Over 5,000 violations recorded in Marmara region prisons in 2025
25 February 2026
Over 5,000 violations recorded in Marmara region prisons in 2025
What are the key points of the parliamentary draft report on the peace process?
12 February 2026
What are the key points of the parliamentary draft report on the peace process?
Man tortured over alleged flag removal during Rojava protests; no such charge brought in court
23 January 2026
Man tortured over alleged flag removal during Rojava protests; no such charge brought in court
Diyarbakır governor bans DEM Party rally to call for Öcalan’s release amid Syria tensions
22 January 2026
Diyarbakır governor bans DEM Party rally to call for Öcalan’s release amid Syria tensions
‘Wells of isolation’: Prisoners allege severe abuse in 'maximum-security' prisons
7 January 2026
‘Wells of isolation’: Prisoners allege severe abuse in 'maximum-security' prisons
Back to Top