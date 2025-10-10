Textile worker throws phone at President Erdoğan, faces 4 years and 2 months in jail

On April 19, during the opening ceremony of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Bağcılar, Istanbul, worker N. K. was arrested for displaying banners reading “AK Party is the cause, inflation is the result,” and, “Don’t use God’s religion, Chief,” and for throwing his phone toward Erdoğan while he was speaking.

He was sent to Silivri Prison and, in his most recent trial, was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison. He was released under judicial supervision.

The slogan, “AK Party is the cause, inflation is the result,” directly responds to President Erdoğan’s own explanations of Turkey’s economic situation, in which he has often attributed rising prices to external factors such as global markets or crises rather than domestic policies.

Two separate cases

Textile worker N. K. had previously faced charges of “insulting the President” at the Bakırköy 44th Criminal Court of First Instance for the banners he displayed, and he was acquitted in the second hearing.

For throwing his phone toward Erdoğan, he continued to face charges of “physical assault on the President” at the Istanbul 28th High Criminal Court.

4 years and 2 months for “assault” on Erdoğan

In the first hearing on September 23, the court decided to continue his detention. On October 7, he was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for the “assault” charge. The court lifted his detention with a travel ban abroad and released his under judicial supervision.

Said he wanted to “make his voice heard”

In statements given during the preparation phase, N. K. said he wanted to speak out about the economic difficulties he faced, adding, “The wealthy should consider the poor; income inequality should be reduced even a little.” Nevertheless, he had been arrested by the Istanbul 6th Magistrate Court on charges of “insulting the President” and “minor bodily harm.”

N. K. was also investigated for “membership in an armed terrorist organization,” but that investigation was dropped.

Applicable law

N. K. was sentenced under Article 310 of the Turkish Penal Code, which regulates assassination and physical assault against the President. Paragraph 2 of the article states: “For other acts of physical assault against the President, the relevant penalty shall be increased by half. However, the penalty imposed this way shall not be less than five years.”

Cases for “insulting” Erdoğan

In 2023, 25,520 cases were opened under Articles 299 and 301 of the Turkish Penal Code for insulting the President, with 1,602 convictions. By the end of 2024, the total number of cases opened under these articles reportedly doubled, reaching nearly 56,000. (AEK/MH)