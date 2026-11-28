Authorities launched a large-scale search after losing contact with a vehicle carrying 10 girls and three staff members returning from a day trip in the northwestern province of Bolu.

The girls, aged 14 to 17, live at the Kocaeli Children’s Homes Complex, a residential care facility operated by the Family and Social Services Ministry.

They had visited Yedigöller National Park and Gölcük Nature Park with three staff members, according to the ministry.

According to media reports, Yedigöller area on their way back. The vehicle subsequently deviated from its planned route, and its GPS signal was lost yesterday at around 4.30 pm local time (GMT+3), Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said.

The reason for the deviation and the loss of contact remained unknown as of early today.

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Kocaeli’s provincial gendarmerie notified the Bolu branch of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) at around 7.10 pm.

Search efforts focused on the area around the Kapankaya observation deck, where the vehicle’s last GPS signal was received.

Personnel from AFAD, the gendarmerie, the Family and Social Services Ministry, health services and the National Medical Rescue Team were deployed to the area. Drones and thermal imaging equipment were used to support ground teams.

Drones also began scanning the area around the vehicle’s last known location shortly after midnight.

Göktaş traveled to Bolu to oversee the operation and attended a search coordination meeting. She said authorities were attempting to retrieve the vehicle’s GPS records and directing search teams based on its last known location.

“The search-and-rescue operation is continuing based on the last signal we received,” the minister told CNN Türk, noting that the search covered a large, mountainous area.

“We can see that the vehicle deviated from the road on the return journey,” she said. “The state is doing everything it can to find our children.”

A crisis center was established in Bolu to coordinate the operation.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry dispatched 11 mobile base stations to the area to improve communications and support search efforts. Türk Telekom provided eight stations and Turkcell three, on the instructions of Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

The General Directorate of Highways deployed eight personnel, two off-road vehicles and two trucks equipped with dual snowplow blades.

Difficult terrain and icy roads

Media reports described the road connecting Yedigöller to central Bolu as mountainous, with steep cliffs along some sections. The journey normally takes 40 to 45 minutes.

Media reported freezing conditions, icy roads and a lack of mobile phone coverage in the area. He said search teams were considering the possibility of a road accident, which authorities had not confirmed.

CNN Türk said AFAD teams had been working in the area since around 7 pm, adding that the difficult terrain was being scanned from the air using thermal imaging equipment. (VK)