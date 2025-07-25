Temperatures to further rise amid ongoing heatwave

Turkey is bracing for a spike in temperatures starting Jul 27, with forecasts showing the mercury rising well above seasonal averages across much of the country.

Kenan Yüksel, a weather forecast expert from the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, said temperatures in the southeastern region are expected to exceed seasonal norms by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. In the Marmara, Aegean, Central Anatolia, and Mediterranean regions, the increase could range from 7 to 12 degrees.

The heatwave is expected to peak early in the week. “The forecast high for Ankara on Monday is 40 degrees,” Yüksel said. “In İzmir, temperatures are expected to reach between 39 and 40 degrees, while in İstanbul, we anticipate highs around 35 degrees.”

The unusually high temperatures are expected to persist through Jul 30, after which they will likely drop slightly, returning closer to seasonal norms.

Yüksel also shared temperature forecasts for several provinces. “We expect 40 degrees in Ankara, 35 in İstanbul, and 40 in İzmir. In Antalya, thermometers could hit 38 degrees. Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa are forecast to reach the highest temperatures, around 45 to 46 degrees,” he said. “Aydın is expected to reach 43 degrees, Muğla 41, and Konya 40.” (TY/VK)