Date published: 31 October 2025 17:10
 ~ Modified On: 31 October 2025 17:19
2 min Read

Tele1 TV journalists resign in protest over trustee takeover of channel

The channel was seized after its editor-in-chief was implicated in an espionage investigation.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Tele1 TV journalists resign in protest over trustee takeover of channel

Employees of Tele1 TV have resigned collectively in protest over the government's appointment of a trustee to the channel, following the arrest of its editor-in-chief, Merdan Yanardağ.

Yanardağ was taken into custody on Oct 24 as part of an espionage investigation that also involves suspended İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Shortly after his detention, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) appointed a trustee to oversee the network by order of the prosecutor’s office.

The trustee board arrived during the evening news broadcast that day, abruptly cutting the channel’s transmission. Since then, Tele1 has primarily aired documentaries, with regular programming suspended.

Court orders arrest of İmamoğlu, journalist Yanardağ in espionage probe
Court orders arrest of İmamoğlu, journalist Yanardağ in espionage probe
27 October 2025

Tele1 employees gathered outside the channel's headquarters in Sarıyer, İstanbul today. Reading out a statement on behalf of the staff, presenter Murat Taylan said, “We are leaving the channel, but we will continue to keep the spirit of Tele1 alive. That’s why we’re calling this statement ‘We will not surrender.’”

Taylan recalled the channel’s founding in 2017 under Yanardağ’s leadership, noting its stated mission of pursuing truth and independent journalism. “We stood against censorship and repression. We became a voice for those seeking the truth in this country,” he said.

Criticizing the takeover of the network, Taylan said, “Our editor-in-chief was arrested on an absurd charge. Once again, the law has been trampled and a blow dealt to the free press.”

“The first act of the trustee was to silence the news,” Taylan added. “We do not recognize the authority of the trustee. Along with Tele1 presenters, managers, writers at tele1.com.tr, and some of our behind-the-scenes colleagues, we are resigning.” (VK)

Istanbul
journalists tele1
Tele1 TV seized by state after editor-in-chief's arrest in espionage probe
24 October 2025
Tele1 TV seized by state after editor-in-chief's arrest in espionage probe
24 October 2025
