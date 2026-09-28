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DP: Date Published: 28.09.2026 13:45 28 September 2026 13:45
 ~  MO: Modified On: 28.09.2026 13:48 28 September 2026 13:48
Read Read:  1 minute

Teacher killed in shooting at high school in southern Turkey

Media reports said the suspect was the teacher’s nephew. The governor said there had been a previous dispute between the suspect and the teacher.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

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Teacher killed in shooting at high school in southern Turkey
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A teacher was shot dead in the yard of a high school in the southern province of Osmaniye, the governor of the province has announced.

The shooting took place at Farabi Anadolu High School in Çardak village, Governor Mehmet Fatih Serdengeçti said.

A suspect identified by the initials A.B. allegedly shot teacher M.B. with an unlicensed firearm. The teacher died in the attack.

Police detained the suspect and seized a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Media reports said the suspect was the teacher’s nephew.

The governor said there had been a previous dispute between the suspect and the teacher.

“The judicial investigation into the incident is being conducted meticulously,” Serdengeçti said.

The shooting came amid two other recent incidents involving firearms near schools.

Earlier in the day, a 13-year-old student was caught after nearby parents noticed the student had brought a shotgun to school.

Last week, a 15-year-old student opened fire with a hunting rifle outside a high school in Manisa, wounding 11 people, including three critically.

Eleven students wounded after shooting near high school in Manisa
Eleven students wounded after shooting near high school in Manisa
22 September 2026

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Istanbul
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