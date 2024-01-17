Teacher E. K. dismissed on allegations of 'disparaging Century of Turkey'

TED Antalya College Turkish Language and Literature teacher E.K. has been dismissed by the Muratpaşa District National Education Directorate due to the speech she made during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic.

The teacher, who was targeted on social media after her speech on Republic Day, was taken into custody a day later, and an investigation was initiated against the teacher for the alleged "incitement to hatred or enmity against the people" offense.

The Muratpaşa District National Education Directorate conducted a disciplinary investigation regarding the teacher in November 2023.

"Targeted state officials"

The District National Education Directorate claimed, based on the investigation results, that the teacher's speech was not within the scope of "freedom of expression" and alleged that the speech had a political content.

The Directorate, asserting that the teacher "targeted state officials and a segment of society," stated in the decision, "Expressions that belittle and discredit the vision of Turkey Century, which includes the reference projects and practices of the government and our state, are evident..." They demanded the termination of the teacher's employment and the cessation of her salary.

The College administration terminated the teacher's employment and stopped her salary by January 12.

Lawyer: "Does not exceed limits of freedom of expression"

Öğretmen E.K.'s lawyer, Ali Çelik, spoke to Bianet. Çelik stated that the National Education Directorate acted as a court in its decision-making process and mentioned that they have taken the decision to court.

Referring to Article 26 of the Constitution, which covers freedom of expression, lawyer Çelik emphasized that there was no element of violence in the teacher's speech and that it did not exceed the limits of freedom of expression.

"Administration cannot make an interpretation on its own"

Çelik continued, stating, "We have filed two separate lawsuits with the administrative court. We emphasized that the letter ordering the termination of the employment contract is unauthorized and contrary to the law. Additionally, we have applied to the administrative court regarding stopping of the salary.

We will also attempt reconciliation for reinstatement, which will likely result in an unfavorable outcome, and we will file a reinstatement case. We have submitted a comprehensive petition to the court. Whether freedom of expression has been exceeded can only be determined by a court decision. The administration cannot make such an interpretation on its own. Our teacher had already been detained after that speech.

There is a criminal investigation, but no indictment has been prepared yet. If an indictment is prepared and a trial is held, whether there is an element of crime in the words, whether it exceeds freedom of expression or not, will be determined by the court. Without a court decision, the administration cannot hastily reach such a conclusion or make a decision."

What had the teacher said?

Teacher E.K., on October 29, 2023, during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Republic, said the following:

"Along with those who are ready to sacrifice their lives for it, and those who refrain from mentioning its name, they are trying to benefit from all the blessings of the Republic while attempting to destroy it. On one side, those who sacrificed their lives a hundred years ago to inscribe the Republic into the Constitution, on the other side, those who are trying to destroy it today, trying to convince everyone of the Century of Turkey Century. So where are you while all this is happening? Did you understand the value of the Republic established a hundred years ago? Did you really grasp the meaning of the word 'freedom'? Have you thanked God every day for not being a slave to anyone? Where are you when the whole country is being turned into a mint for the Arabs, a shopping mall for the Bulgarians, a maternity hospital for the Syrians, and a madhouse for us?

While the phrase 'Republic of Turkey' is being removed from the signs, where are you when a group cannot bother to stand up when the national anthem is recited or cannot read the national anthem without looking at paper? Where are you when all the beloved factories of the Republic are being sold one by one to foreigners, when Turkish citizenship is distributed like peanuts to anyone with money, and when foreigners enjoy privileges in your country, passing judgments on everything while your civil servants, doctors, workers, and teachers are treated as second-class citizens in their own country, and the young people you call the most important for our future desperately seek ways to leave the country?"

Constitution of Turkey, Article 26: Everyone has the right to express and disseminate their thoughts and opinions individually or collectively through speech, writing, pictures, or other means.

