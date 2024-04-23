TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 23 April 2024 15:22
 ~ Modified On: 23 April 2024 15:23
1 min Read

Taksim Square to remain closed for May Day celebrations, says governor

The iconic square that had been the address of the celebrations for decades will remain closed.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
The İstanbul Governor's Office has declared that Taksim Square will not be open for the upcoming May Day celebrations and an alternative location will be designated for the festivities.

Taksim Square holds a deep historical significance for May Day celebrations in Turkey. It has been a traditional rallying point for labor unions and workers to mark the Workers' Day. The square became a symbol of workers' rights following the events of May 1, 1977, when 34 people were killed during a May Day gathering, in what is known as the Taksim Square Massacre. 

The Constitutional Court had previously found that preventing May Day celebrations in Taksim Square was a violation of the right to organize meetings and demonstrations. (AD/VK)

