T-shaped pillar area with animal carvings at Göbeklitepe to open for visitors

A newly excavated section of the Neolithic archaeological site of Göbeklitepe, located near Örencik village in Urfa, southeastern Turkey, is set to open to visitors within the next month.

Until now, visitors have only been able to tour Area 1 (GT1), which is covered by a white protective roof. The upcoming opening of Area 2 (GT2), located just northwest of GT1 and sheltered by a green roof, will allow visitors to view additional T-shaped pillars carved with animal figures from the Neolithic era.

Recently, a T-shaped pillar with a human face was discovered in the Karahantepe site, also located in Urfa.

A T-shaped pillar with a human face discovered in Karahantepe

Commonly referred to as the "zero point of history," Göbeklitepe has been under excavation since 1995 under the supervision of the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2018.

Göbeklitepe excavation director Prof. Dr. Necmi Karul said the number of visitors has been increasing every year. “We’ve made several improvements to ensure the site can be visited more comfortably and understood more clearly,” he said.

Aerial view of Göbeklitepe excavation sites

Karul noted that excavation work in GT2 will continue even after the area opens to the public. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, he said: “We’re building a wooden platform in Area 2. Once it’s completed, the site will be accessible to visitors. But we still have a lot of work to do there. We’re not uncomfortable with continuing our work in an area open to visitors. Just like in GT1, excavation and public access will happen simultaneously, without harming the site.”

Karul emphasized that preserving the archaeological integrity of the site remains their top priority. “Everyone has the right to see every part of the site,” he said. “But our priority is to preserve and research archaeological areas properly and only open them to visitors once that process is complete.”

He added, “There should be no doubt that both the Ministry and we as archaeologists give priority to those interested in this site, both in terms of access and the information we share.”

Human statue discovered inside wall at Göbeklitepe archaeological site

