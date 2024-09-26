TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 26 September 2024 10:46
 ~ Modified On: 26 September 2024 10:47
2 min Read

Syrian teen killed in İstanbul park shooting, five detained

The family’s lawyer says they suspect the attack may have been racially motivated but warned against drawing early conclusions.

Evrim Kepenek

The family of Abdullatif Davvara, a 15-year-old Syrian teen fatally shot while playing in a park in İstanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district, has vowed to seek justice, according to lawyer Ömer Taş from the Migrant and Refugee Solidarity Network and the Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD).

On Sep 21, Davvara was struck by gunfire when two masked attackers, dressed in black, opened fire in the park. Despite being rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, he could not be saved. His body was later taken to Kilis for burial.

Taş, who visited Davvara’s family following the incident, told bianet that they suspect the attack may have been racially motivated. However, he cautioned against drawing any firm conclusions before the investigation is complete, noting that authorities are still gathering evidence.

According to Taş, Davvara and his friends had been speaking Arabic in the park when two men on motorcycles approached and began firing at the group. “Abdullatif and the other boys tried to hide behind the playground equipment, but he wasn’t able to make it in time. He was hit by four of the 12 bullets fired. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, he didn’t survive,” Taş explained.

The Davvara family, with the support of the Migrant and Refugee Solidarity Network, has expressed their determination to pursue justice for their son.

“We will follow this case closely,” Taş said. “The family has made it clear that Abdullatif was innocent, and they are committed to seeking justice. They won’t give up on their fight.”

The investigation

İstanbul police have detained five suspects in connection with the attack. Two unlicensed firearms and a motorcycle believed to be linked to the shooting are also in police custody. The investigation into the suspects’ involvement is still ongoing.

As the probe progresses, authorities are expected to determine whether the attack was racially motivated or if other factors were involved.

Meanwhile, the Davvara family has called on authorities to ensure justice is served for their son and vowed to continue their legal battle to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident. (EMK/VK)

Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
