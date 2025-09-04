Syrian refugee worker killed after fall at construction site in Antalya

A 21-year-old Syrian refugee worker died after falling from a construction site in the Alanya district of Antalya, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The worker identified as Molla Muhammed reportedly fell from a height of about four meters. Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene following a report of the incident. Muhammed was taken to a hospital by ambulance but could not be saved despite medical intervention.

Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), a group monitoring work-related deaths in Turkey, estimates that between 1 and 1.5 million refugee workers are employed informally in the country. The group says refugee workers are often employed in agriculture, food, mining, wood, construction, and transportation sectors.

Seven refugee workers were killed on the job in July alone, including four Syrians, two Afghans, and one Turkmen, according to İSİG.

