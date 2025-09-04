TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 4 September 2025 13:17
 ~ Modified On: 4 September 2025 13:38
2 min Read

Syrian refugee worker killed after fall at construction site in Antalya

Molla Muhammed died after falling from a height of about four meters.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Syrian refugee worker killed after fall at construction site in Antalya
File photo

A 21-year-old Syrian refugee worker died after falling from a construction site in the Alanya district of Antalya, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The worker identified as Molla Muhammed reportedly fell from a height of about four meters. Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene following a report of the incident. Muhammed was taken to a hospital by ambulance but could not be saved despite medical intervention.

Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), a group monitoring work-related deaths in Turkey, estimates that between 1 and 1.5 million refugee workers are employed informally in the country. The group says refugee workers are often employed in agriculture, food, mining, wood, construction, and transportation sectors.

Seven refugee workers were killed on the job in July alone, including four Syrians, two Afghans, and one Turkmen, according to İSİG.

Report: At least 828 refugee workers killed on the job in Türkiye in a decade
Report: At least 828 refugee workers killed on the job in Türkiye in a decade
19 December 2022
Study: Almost all employed Syrians in Turkey work informally
Study: Almost all employed Syrians in Turkey work informally
6 September 2021

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
labor occupational killings work-related deaths refugee workers
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top