Date published: 27 August 2025 13:01
 ~ Modified On: 27 August 2025 13:08
2 min Read

Syrian refugee regains temporary protection status after HIV-related suspension

Having spent sixt months in removal centers last year, Aabo was subjected to harassment because of his sexual orientation and HIV status, and denied access to medication for extended periods.

Syrian refugee regains temporary protection status after HIV-related suspension

A Syrian refugee whose temporary protection status was revoked following an HIV diagnosis has regained his legal status in Turkey.

Ahmad Aabo, 29, who has lived in Turkey for nearly 13 years, received a temporary identification document yesterday. The document restores his access to public healthcare services until he is issued a printed identity card, expected on Sep 30.

Aabo’s temporary protection status was previously removed on the grounds that he was “carrying a contagious disease,” after he was diagnosed with HIV. The decision cut him off from life-saving retroviral medication and free healthcare services.

Aabo was held in administrative detention for about six months last year in repatriation centers in İstanbul and Adana. He said he was kept in isolation, subjected to verbal harassment because of his sexual orientation and HIV status, and denied access to medication for extended periods.

Although released in Oct 2024, his temporary protection status was not reinstated, preventing him from continuing treatment.

Amnesty International campaign

Amnesty International had launched an urgent action campaign urging Turkish authorities to restore Aabo’s temporary protection.

A petition submitted to the Presidency of Migration Management read, “Although the restriction code and related deportation order were lifted, temporary protection status has not been reinstated. As a result, Aabo cannot access treatment vital for his health. Authorities must urgently reinstate his status and ensure access to free medical care.”

A lawsuit challenging the refusal to reinstate Aabo’s temporary protection remains ongoing before the İstanbul 1st Administrative Court.

Foreigners deemed to pose a threat to public health and safety due to contagious diseases may be issued a G-78 restriction code, which bans their entry into Turkey indefinitely. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
syrian refugees Ahmed Aabo
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018- Şubat 2025). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü (Ekim 2018- Şubat 2025). bianet stajyerlerinden (2000-2001). Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News, İMC TV için muhabirlik yaptı. Rize'de yerel gazetelerde çalıştı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara yazıları ile katkı sundu. Musa Anter Gazetecilik (2011) ve Türkiye Psikiyatri Derneği (2024) en iyi haber ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucularından. Sendikanın İstanbul Şubesi yöneticilerinden (2023-2027). İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Toplumsal cinsiyet odaklı habercilik ve cinsiyet temelli şiddet haberciliği alanında atölyeler düzenliyor. Şubat 2025'den bu yana kadın haberleri editörü olarak çalışıyor.

