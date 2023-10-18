'Syrian human rights activist's life will be at risk if sent back to Syria'

Syrian human rights activist Adem (Abdulmalik) Maarastawi, who arrived in Turkey from Syria 11 years ago, was detained on Thursday, October 12, at his workplace.

Maarastawi was initially taken to the Tuzla Removal Center and then transferred to the Temporary Shelter Center in Harran, Urfa.

His lawyer, Abdulhalim Yılmaz, provided an update on Maarastawi's situation, explaining that they spoke with him on the phone on October 17, and he had not received his medications for days.

Yılmaz expressed concerns about Maarastawi's health problems and the risk of being sent back to Syria, saying, "Adem hasn't been able to use his medications since the day he was detained, which is causing a significant problem and risk, especially considering the camp conditions."

"We don't know how long Adem will be held in the Shelter Center. His situation is currently pending, and he is waiting in the Harran Shelter Center. He could be involuntarily returned to his country or may be given temporary protection status. However, we have witnessed that the majority of those sent to Harran and Gaziantep in recent months were involuntarily sent back to Syria."

"We have this concern for Adem as well. However, sending Adem back poses a greater risk; his life will be at risk if he is sent to Syria. Adem is an activist, and he works on issues related to the rights of migrant workers."

"We believe that this is the reason for his capture in Turkey. He is an activist and a well-known figure. They arrested him directly when they wemt to his workplace, without asking for any identification, even though there were other migrants present at the workplace."

"There is no reason for him to be sent back"

Yılmaz emphasized that Maarastawi has no criminal record and stated, "There is no reason for him to be sent to Syria. We cannot definitively say that the life of every refugee sent to Syria will be in danger; however, we frequently encounter news of military and civilian deaths there."

"But we can say that the danger is even greater for Adem. If Adem is sent back, he may also be at additional risk from individuals or groups with radical beliefs. His life will be significantly at risk in Syria, and we expect this situation to be taken into account."

"Migration Administration does not consider the law"

Yılmaz stated that they have made legal applications to prevent Maarastawi from being sent back, but the Migration Administration does not consider the law. He concluded by saying:

"When a decision is made to send a person, and when the person files a lawsuit, you should wait until it is resolved. However, especially in the last three months, the Migration Administration does not consider this; it seems as if they are suspending the law."

"Eventhough there is a recent decision by the Constitutional Court considering this as a violation, it is not being considered. The health condition of our client also increases our concerns. A reasonable and humane solution is, of course, possible. This depends on the Migration Administration, which will decide and implement the decision regarding Maarastawi."

Constitutional Court decision

In its decision dated May 2, 2023, the Constitutional Court ruled that the right to life and the prohibition of ill-treatment were violated in the case of the deported Syrian refugee.

The Court also determined that the right to an effective remedy was violated in connection with the right to life and the prohibition of ill-treatment. (RT/PE)