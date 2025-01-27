Syrian administration to lower tariffs on products imported from Turkey, says minister

The new Syrian administration has reduced tariffs on 269 Turkish products, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said today.

Speaking at a conference at the ministry to mark World Customs Day, Bolat said, "On Thursday, on the first flight of Turkish Airlines to Damascus, we sent a technical team from customs and international agreements to Damascus," as quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

"As a result of the negotiations with the ministries of economy, customs and trade, it was agreed to review the tariffs of some products in Syria.

"As of this week, Syria has decided to reduce tariffs on 269 Turkish products, including eggs, flour, corn, milk, food products, some iron and steel products, and hygiene products, which are prominent in our exports to Syria."

Starting from January, Syria implemented equal tariffs at all border gates on its side.

On Friday, the ministry announced that Ankara and Damascus had established a new roadmap to strengthen trade and economic ties. The roadmap includes resuming negotiations to revive the free trade agreement, enhancing economic cooperation, rebuilding Syria, and improving collaboration at border crossings and customs points. (VK)