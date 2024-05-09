Suspects of armed attack on journalist released after first hearing

The trial has commenced for two men accused of the attempted murder of Yaman Kaya, the editor-in-chief of the local online news outlet Başka Gazete in Bursa, northwestern Turkey. The attack, which took place on November 13, 2023, saw Kaya narrowly escape injury when his vehicle was fired upon.

The suspects, identified as Sedat M. and Zülküf B., appeared before the Bursa 6th High Criminal Court facing charges of attempted murder. The court, following its protocol, limited attendance to key individuals, including Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey Representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and a select number of journalists, leaving many unable to enter.

Prominent figures from the media and legal community, including Yüksel Baysal, President of the Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD), Nuri Kolaylı, President of the Bursa Journalists Society, and Metin Öztosun, President of the Bursa Bar Association, were present to show support for Kaya.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court controversially decided to release the detained suspects, with the next session scheduled for October 2. The decision has sparked criticism, particularly from Önderoğlu, who attended the trial in Bursa. He expressed concern over the safety of Kaya, stating that the journalist’s security is now a matter of judicial responsibility. Önderoğlu highlighted the tense atmosphere in the courtroom and emphasized the need for solidarity within the media community to prevent such intimidating environments.

The incident in question occurred as Kaya was leaving his office on Fatih Sultan Mehmet Boulevard in Nilüfer. His car was struck by bullets, shattering the windows, but Kaya managed to escape unharmed. The assailants were apprehended on November 15, following camera footage and witness statements. Initially released on house arrest by an on-call judge, the suspects were later detained after the prosecutor’s appeal.

The Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has sought prison sentences for the suspects on charges of attempted murder. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, but the presence of witness testimonies and video evidence has been pivotal in establishing the suspects’ involvement in the crime. (HA/VK)