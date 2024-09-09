TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 9 September 2024 17:00
 ~ Modified On: 9 September 2024 17:03
3 min Read

Suspect confesses to dumping Narin Güran's body in creek for money

The eight-year-old child’s body was found in a creek after she went missing in Diyarbakır on Aug 21.

Evrim Deniz

Evrim Deniz

Evrim Deniz

Suspect confesses to dumping Narin Güran's body in creek for money

The body of eight-year-old Narin Güran, who went missing on Aug 21, was discovered yesterday morning in a sack near Eğertutmaz creek. In connection with the investigation, 24 individuals, including family members, have been detained. After police identified that suspect N.B. had driven to the location where Narin’s body was found, he was taken into custody. During interrogation, N.B. confessed to being involved in the crime.

According to information obtained by bianet, N.B. is not related to Narin's family. In his statement, N.B. revealed that Narin’s uncle, Salim Güran, who is currently in custody, brought the child to him wrapped in a blanket and instructed him to "dispose of her." N.B. further explained that Salim had offered over 200,000 Turkish liras (~5,800 US dollars) in exchange for his assistance.

Today 10:58

“I saw there was a person in the village head’s car and was shocked,” N.B. said, referring to the moment he realized the gravity of the situation. He confessed to feeling regret but said he believed he needed to get rid of the body, ultimately discarding it in the Eğertutmaz creek.

N.B. also disclosed that he received Narin’s body on the same day she went missing. He described how he used the strap from the child’s bag to tie the mouth of the sack before leaving it near a tree in shallow water. “I placed a stone, weighing around 15-20 kilos, on the sack to prevent it from being found. I then got into my car and drove to my sister-in-law’s house,” he recounted.

Forensic examination

Ninety-one samples had been taken from Narin's body during the autopsy. The sack containing her body also held bone fragments, including a shinbone, which were sent to the İstanbul Forensic Medicine Institute. The cause of a disconnection in one of her legs will be determined following further investigation.

Initial autopsy reports indicated that there were no visible signs of injuries from a sharp object, firearm, or internal bleeding. Due to the body’s advanced decomposition, forensic experts stated that determining the exact time of death was not possible at this stage. The definitive cause of death will be established after molecular and pathological tests are completed by the Diyarbakır Forensic Medicine Institute’s Biology Department, alongside further analyses of the samples in İstanbul. (ED/AD/VK)

Narin Güran child murder children
Evrim Deniz
Evrim Deniz
2022’den bu yana gazetecilik yapıyor. Gazete Duvar, Kadın İşçi, 5Harfliler, Evrensel Gazetesi, 9.Köy, MLSA’da haberleri yayımlandı.

