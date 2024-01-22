Survey: Voters want DEM Party to contest in İstanbul election

In a survey conducted through a computerized telephone system on January 9-12, Rawest Research, a pollster focusing on Kurdish voters, interviewed 1002 voters who had cast their votes for the Green Left Party (DEM Party) in the general elections held on May 14, 2023.

Participants were asked, "Do you think the DEM Party should nominate a candidate in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections?"

A significant 69.6% of the participants responded with "yes, they should nominate a candidate," while 25.5% expressed the opinion that "no, they should not nominate a candidate."

When asked, "Whom would you like to see as a candidate?" the response was the wife of the former leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Slehattin Demirtaş, who has been in prison for 7.5 years, Başak Demirtaş.

Following Başak Demirtaş, the second most requested name was Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

Approximately 23% of the interviewees responded to this question with "I don't know" or "I have no opinion."

Turkey will hold local elections on March 31. Currently, it is unclear whether the DEM Party will nominate a candidate. The party's choice is crucial for the potential reelection of the CHP-backed mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. CHP and DEM have been holding talks over the past weeks, exploring possible ways of cooperation in the elections. (RT/VK)