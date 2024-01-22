TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 22 January 2024 17:12
 ~ Modified On: 22 January 2024 17:16
2 min Read

Survey: Voters want DEM Party to contest in İstanbul election

Selahattin Demirtaş's spouse Başak Demirtaş is the favorite candidate of the DEM Party voters, according to a new survey.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Survey: Voters want DEM Party to contest in İstanbul election

In a survey conducted through a computerized telephone system on January 9-12, Rawest Research, a pollster focusing on Kurdish voters, interviewed 1002 voters who had cast their votes for the Green Left Party (DEM Party) in the general elections held on May 14, 2023.

Participants were asked, "Do you think the DEM Party should nominate a candidate in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality elections?"

A significant 69.6% of the participants responded with "yes, they should nominate a candidate," while 25.5% expressed the opinion that "no, they should not nominate a candidate."

When asked, "Whom would you like to see as a candidate?" the response was the wife of the former leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Slehattin Demirtaş, who has been in prison for 7.5 years, Başak Demirtaş.

Following Başak Demirtaş, the second most requested name was Sırrı Süreyya Önder.

Approximately 23% of the interviewees responded to this question with "I don't know" or "I have no opinion."

Turkey will hold local elections on March 31. Currently, it is unclear whether the DEM Party will nominate a candidate. The party's choice is crucial for the potential reelection of the CHP-backed mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. CHP and DEM have been holding talks over the past weeks, exploring possible ways of cooperation in the elections. (RT/VK)

2024 local elections DEM Party
Back to Top