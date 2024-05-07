TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 7 May 2024 13:19
 ~ Modified On: 7 May 2024 13:22
2 min Read

Survey shows growing discontent with governance in Turkey

Yöneylem pollster has found a significant increase in the rate of the voters who think the country is not governed successfully.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Survey shows growing discontent with governance in Turkey

Some 57% of the voters in Turkey think the country is poorly governed, according to a new public opinion survey. 

The figures from the poll conducted in late April shows a significant 4.5-point increase from a month ago, shows the Yöneylem pollster’s study.

This increase could be attributed to the “new political atmosphere” following the local elections on March 31, the pollster said on its X account.

Meanwhile, the sentiment of those who think the country is well-governed has also seen a decline, dropping from 24.2% in December 2023 to 20.6% in April 2024. 

Turkey's local election in numbers: AKP lost 195 municipalities, CHP doubled its presence
Turkey's local election in numbers: AKP lost 195 municipalities, CHP doubled its presence
1 April 2024

The local polls have resulted in a notable shift in Turkey's political landscape, with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) achieving significant gains. It secured 35 of the 81 cities, including 14 of the 30 metropolitan municipalities, among them İstanbul and Ankara. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), on the other hand, won in 24 cities, including 12 metropolitan areas.

Currently, municipalities that collectively represent approximately 65% of the country's population and 80% of its economic capacity are under CHP control. These local elections are being viewed as the AKP's most substantial electoral setback in two decades, signaling a potential reconfiguration of Turkey's political dynamics. (AÖ/VK)

2024 local elections
Back to Top