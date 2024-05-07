Survey shows growing discontent with governance in Turkey

Some 57% of the voters in Turkey think the country is poorly governed, according to a new public opinion survey.

The figures from the poll conducted in late April shows a significant 4.5-point increase from a month ago, shows the Yöneylem pollster’s study.

This increase could be attributed to the “new political atmosphere” following the local elections on March 31, the pollster said on its X account.

Meanwhile, the sentiment of those who think the country is well-governed has also seen a decline, dropping from 24.2% in December 2023 to 20.6% in April 2024.

Turkey's local election in numbers: AKP lost 195 municipalities, CHP doubled its presence

The local polls have resulted in a notable shift in Turkey's political landscape, with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) achieving significant gains. It secured 35 of the 81 cities, including 14 of the 30 metropolitan municipalities, among them İstanbul and Ankara. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), on the other hand, won in 24 cities, including 12 metropolitan areas.

Currently, municipalities that collectively represent approximately 65% of the country's population and 80% of its economic capacity are under CHP control. These local elections are being viewed as the AKP's most substantial electoral setback in two decades, signaling a potential reconfiguration of Turkey's political dynamics. (AÖ/VK)