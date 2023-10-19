Survey: Opposition voters feel 'angry, disgruntled' after May elections

The Yöneylem Social Research Center has shared the results of the Turkey Politics Panel Survey, titled "Feelings About Politics After the Election."

The survey, conducted via Computer-Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI) method between September 26 and 29 in 27 provinces, engaged 2,398 respondents, with a focus on how voters have been feeling since the May 14 elections.

Respondents were asked, "How do you feel when thinking about political matters in recent times?"

A significant portion of those surveyed expressed feeling "helpless." About 25.5% of participants said they felt "disgruntled" after the elections, while 22% mentioned feeling "angry."

When the breakdown is examined according to political parties, 95% of CHP voters reported feeling "disgruntled, angry, or helpless."

Likewise, 94.5% of IYI Party voters shared these sentiments.

Green Left Party voters showed similar feelings, with 90% expressing being "disgruntled, angry, or helpless."

Interestingly, voters of the Yeniden Refah Party and Zafer Party felt the most helpless after the May 14 elections.

Comparatively, when it comes to feeling "disgruntled and angry," 92.3% of Turkey Workers Party voters topped the list among party supporters. (RT/VK)