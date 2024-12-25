Surrounded by mines and plants, people of Artvin continue their environmental struggle

Every corner of Artvin has become a target for mining companies. The assaults, which began with Cengiz Holding's mining project in Cerattepe, continue unabated.

According to TEMA’s 2021 report, 47% of Artvin's agricultural land and 54% of its pastures have been marked as mining license areas.

After Cerattepe, Cengiz Holding is now planning to launch drilling operations for a new mining project covering nine villages in Arhavi and one in Hopa. In addition to mining and hydroelectric power plant (HES) projects, a new exploitation project disguised as a "Recreation Area" is also on the agenda.

The people of Artvin, who have been fighting to protect their environment for years, lost Metin Lokumcu on May 31, 2011, and Reşit Kibar on September 3, 2024, during this struggle.

We spoke with Nurcan Altunkaya, a member of the Central Executive Committee of Halkevleri, and Ersan Koyuncu, a resident of Çifteköprü village who survived the attack in which Reşit Kibar was killed.

“Green for Capital Means Dollar Signs”

“Our city is being plundered by local and foreign capital,” said Nurcan Altunkaya, who shared the following remarks:

“When you think of Artvin, the first things that come to mind are its green spaces, the beauty of its forests, the melodic sounds of its streams, and the natural harmony created by its insects and wildlife. But local and foreign capital companies see this region very differently. For them, green only means dollar signs. The life in this area—its endemic plants and other elements of nature—holds no value for them.

“We are resisting these brutal attacks with the rightful and legitimate struggle of the people, but they refuse to relent, empowered by the state. The killing of Reşit Kibar during these assaults is one of the most striking examples of the relationship between capital and violence.”

“People Must Decide for Their Right to Live”

“We lost Reşit Kibar; it is a deep pain for us. Our anger is still fresh, but we will never abandon the fight. It is our duty to carry on Reşit Kibar’s legacy and ensure his struggle is not left unfinished. We must demand accountability for this atrocity with courage and determination, growing our fight in the streets. Environmental and ecological struggles cannot be won by hiding behind barricades but by courageously tearing them down. We are fully aware of this.

“On September 3, Artvin Halkevi manager Dursun Ali Koyuncu narrowly escaped the killer’s bullets, only to be arrested on September 7. He was released on December 2. This incident is part of the systematic pressure against environmental activists. Mutlu Akyüz and Yıllar Kibar were arrested on September 13 for allegedly setting fire to a workshop owned by the brother of the killer, Muhammet Ustabaş, and released on November 8. The state is systematically intimidating nature defenders here; almost every week, one or two of our friends are summoned for questioning under various pretexts.”

Altunkaya concluded her remarks by saying:

“Our region is being encircled by mining and hydroelectric power plant (HES) projects. Seventy-one percent of Artvin has been marked for Group IV mining activities. This city, known for its natural beauty and rare vegetation, used to offer people a breath of fresh air with its shades of green. Now, they want to paint it gray. Our struggle begins here. People must decide for their right to live and protect their environment. Either they will defend their nature and future, or they will surrender to the mercy of corporate interests.”

“Metin Lokumcu Is the Symbol of Our Struggle”

“Our fight continues with the same determination as on the first day,” said Ersan Koyuncu, highlighting the threat posed by the 525 mining sites designated in Artvin.

“Artvin is a city with low crime rates, high literacy, and conscious residents. Yet, by expanding mining projects, the region is being brought face-to-face with environmental disasters. Our environmental struggle began with resistance to HES projects. In areas where resistance was strong, HES plants couldn’t be established, but the plundering continues through mining projects.

“On May 31, 2011, we lost Metin Lokumcu due to police intervention. He has become the symbol of our struggle. We never imagined losing one of our own, but with the killing of Reşit Kibar, our grief turned into anger. This is our home, the place where we breathe. For this reason, we will not surrender our nature to the mercy of corporate interests. Even though scientists and the public oppose these projects, they continue under the guise of ‘investment.’ After our village is gone, money won’t matter. We will continue our legal and constitutional fight not only in our village but also against all projects that harm nature.”

What Happened?

On September 3, heavy machinery entered the forested area in the Cankurtaran region of Çifteköprü, a village in Artvin’s Borçka district, as part of the “Recreational Area with Accommodation Project.” When villagers tried to block the machinery and prevent the cutting of trees, saying they wouldn’t allow their forest to be destroyed, Muhammet Ustabaş—allegedly linked to the company behind the project—attacked the villagers with a firearm.

Reşit Kibar, who was critically injured in the attack, lost his life, while two other villagers were wounded. Following the incident, Muhammet Ustabaş was arrested, while Fikret Merttürk, the registered owner of the firearm, was released under judicial control.

Yunus Merttürk, a member of the Merttürk family, which was granted the tree-cutting contract and permission to develop the tourist facility in Cankurtaran, manages a group of companies based in Kartepe, Kocaeli. Originally from Artvin but now residing in Kocaeli, Merttürk owns companies such as Gülaş İnşaat, Gülaş Makine, and Yapısoy Beton. Known for his ties to the AKP, Merttürk became a controversial figure after the attack. Following the incident, Yapısoy Beton announced its withdrawal from the project.

Dursun Ali Koyuncu, a representative of Halkevleri who survived the armed attack and lost his friend Reşit Kibar, was arrested on September 7 and released on December 2. (AA/TY/VK)

This article was produced with financial support from the Journalism and International Media Center (OsloMet-JMIC) at Oslo Metropolitan University. The content of the article is solely the responsibility of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet and not indicative of the views of OsloMet-JMIC in any way.