GENDER
Date published: 23 February 2024 12:05
 ~ Modified On: 23 February 2024 12:08
1 min Read

Support for transgender prisoner Buse

Buse's access to shared spaces is restricted under the pretext of the gender reaffirming process.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Support for transgender prisoner Buse

Sara Collective has issued a solidarity call for Buse Aydın, a trans woman prisoner whose access to shared spaces is restricted under the pretext of the gender reaffirming process.

Buse is currently held at Kocaeli 1st High-Security Type F Prison.

Sara Collective's statement on the matter reads:

"Hospital procedures are being postponed on various pretexts, and unfortunately, Buse lacks the financial means. Due to a life sentence, her communication opportunities are almost non-existent. The prison administration denies her access to shared spaces with her friends, citing the gender reaffirming process as an excuse."

"Buse is fighting for her identity and gender rights under isolation conditions, experiencing significant financial difficulties during this process."

"Buse needs support to overcome these harsh conditions and create more humane prison conditions. We call on all civil society organizations and the public to support her." (EMK/VK)

prisoners LGBTI prisoners
