Super Cup final in Riyadh canceled, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe teams have left stadium

The "Super Cup" final between Turkey's two major football teams, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight has been cancelled.

At the scheduled time of the match at 20:45 it was reported that the Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe teams, expected to be at El-Evvel Stadium in the capital city of Riyadh for the match had not yet left their respective hotels.

Prior to the match it was reported that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation did not approve the request of Galatasaray players to warm up on the field wearing Atatürk shirts.

Similarly, it was announced that Fenerbahçe Club requested to enter the field with a banner featuring Atatürk's famous quote "Peace at Home, Peace in the World", and Galatasaray Club expressed the desire to include the "How happy is the one who says, 'I am a Turk'" banner in the pre-match ceremony. However, both of these requests were reportedly denied by the Saudi authorities.

After announcing that they awaited official statements from the Turkish Football Federation, Galatasaray, and Fenerbahçe during the live broadcast from Riyadh, ATV TV channel concluded the transmission without providing any further explanations.

It was reported that Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe teams, refusing to take the field, have begun preparations to return from Riyadh. (AEK/PE)