NEWS
Date published: 28 April 2025 11:49
 ~ Modified On: 28 April 2025 12:31
2 min Read

Sudden landslide kills father, daughters at car wash in Samsun

A family was buried under soil while washing their car.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Sudden landslide kills father, daughters at car wash in Samsun

A landslide in Samsun, northeastern Turkey, last night killed a father and his two young daughters while they were washing their car at a car wash facility. The mother was severely injured.

The incident occurred around 11 pm local time (GMT+3) in a service area on the Samsun-Ordu highway, according to official statements. Large rocks fell onto a car wash area following a sudden landslide.

The incident captured by security camera:

A four-member family was caught under the debris while washing their car. The mother, identified as Çiğdem Kaya, was rescued with injuries and taken to the hospital, Governor Orhan Tavlı said at the scene. She suffered a broken foot and was taken into surgery.

Tavlı added that there were no other individuals trapped under the rubble.

The manager responsible for the gas station which operated the car wash, identified as K.Y., was taken into custody after Samsun prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident.

AA

The deceased have been identified as Adem Kaya, 35, and his daughters Ayla Kaya, 7, and Açelya Lina Kaya, 5. Their autopsies were completed at the Samsun Forensic Medicine Institution.

Funeral services are scheduled to take place today in the Akçaykaracalı neighborhood of Terme district. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
