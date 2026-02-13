TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date Published: 13.02.2026 15:05
 Modified On: 13.02.2026 16:19
Read Read:  2 minute

Student access blocked, police deployed ahead of Erdoğan's visit to Boğaziçi University

The university's South Campus has been closed to students and alumni amid heavy police presence.

Güney Kampüs

Student access blocked, police deployed ahead of Erdoğan's visit to Boğaziçi University

Security has been tightened at İstanbul's Boğaziçi University ahead of a visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the school's South Campus.

The campus has been entirely closed to students and alumni. According to university sources, classes on the South Campus (Güney Kampüs) have moved online, and some students have been removed from the dormitories.

Due to restricted access between campuses, it remains unclear whether any students are currently present inside the South Campus.

Meanwhile, in-person classes are continuing at the North Campus, which is located within walking distance of the South Campus. However, a heavy police presence has been observed in and around the campus and in the nearby Hisarüstü neighborhood.

Mathematics against the debasement of University
BOĞAZİÇİ SPEAKS OUT
Mathematics against the debasement of University
12 February 2026

Bag and ID checks

Students reported that authorities are conducting bag and body searches at campus entrances. In some areas, officers are also carrying out identity checks known as General Information Gathering (GBT), through which officers can view people's criminal records.

Police barricades have been set up along roads and sidewalks, and plainclothes officers are reportedly stationed throughout the area.

While students began gathering on the North Campus to protest, riot police units were seen positioned at the campus gate. The possibility of a police intervention has further escalated tensions.

During the gathering, students chanted slogans including “YÖK, police, media, this blockade will be broken” and “The day will come, the tide will turn, AKP will be held accountable by the people.”

(GK/TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Boğaziçi University
Güney Kampüs
Güney Kampüs
Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'nden bildiriyor.

