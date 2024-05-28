Striking workers protest outside French consulate in İstanbul

Workers of a French electrical components manufacturer staged a protest outside the French consulate in İstanbul to mark the 40th day of their strike.

Carrying a banner that read “Respect My Union Rights!” the workers affiliated with the United Metalworkers' Union (DİSK Birleşik Metal-İş) denounced what they claim are unlawful and anti-union practices by their employer, the Mersen company.

During the protest, a statement was read out highlighting the alleged unlawful actions by Mersen:

“The employer has violated the articles of the Trade Unions and Collective Bargaining Act concerning strike practices by employing replacement workers and harassing striking workers to abandon their strike. Labor inspectors from the Ministry have identified union-busting activities at the workplace, resulting in administrative fines for the employer.

“Additionally, workers dismissed without compensation were found to have been terminated for union-related reasons, and their exit codes were subsequently changed to reflect this.”

The protest concluded with chants of “We are workers, we are right, we will win,” calling for the escalation of their struggle.

Background

Mersen, a French manufacturer of electrical components, has been at odds with the United Metalworkers' Union at its factory in Kocaeli Gebze Organized Industrial Zone. Despite receiving a certificate of authorization two years ago, Mersen rejected calls to negotiate, even filing a lawsuit against the Ministry of Labor and Social Security to contest the union's authorization.

The company refused to enter negotiations even after the court ruled in favor of the union, effectively blocking workers' rights to unionize and engage in collective bargaining. The union reported increased pressure from the employer during the mediation process, alleging that the company attempted to intimidate workers with threats such as “Give up the union, the union will never enter here, the state is behind us.”

After four union members were dismissed on February 7, 2024, and subsequent deadlock in negotiations, Birleşik Metal-İş declared a strike on March 28, 2024, which began on April 19 at Mersen’s factory. (VC/VK)