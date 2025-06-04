Strike in İzmir ends as agreement reached

An agreement has been reached in the collective bargaining negotiations between the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and the Genel-İş Union, affiliated with DİSK.

Genel-İş accepted the proposal presented last night by İzBB bureaucrats and SODEM-SEN, which included a 30% raise for the first six months and a 19% inflation adjustment for the second half of the year.

The strike, launched by 23,000 workers employed at İZELMAN, İZENERJİ, and Egeşehir, ended on its seventh day.

Regarding the matter, Genel-İş İzmir Branch No. 2 Chair Ercan Gül made a press statement in front of the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality service building in Kültürpark.

Gül stated that they had been seeking to resolve the issue at the negotiation table for nearly five months and that from the first day of the strike, they demanded equal pay for equal work. He said:

"I spoke with our branch chairs at İZELMAN, and they said, 'we will conclude this collective agreement in line with the current demands and aim to advance it further in the future.' In this regard, as Branch No. 2, we also consulted with our representative colleagues. There is an organization here; we have been walking this path with our colleagues at İZELMAN since day one. They have done everything they could up to this point and have in no way acted in a manner that would harm our process."

Gül also added that negotiations for collective agreements at other companies are ongoing.

The union launched a strike on the night of May 28, after the collective bargaining talks covering approximately 23,000 workers between İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and Genel-İş yielded no results.

