Storm submerges the Black Sea Coastal Road

The powerful storm affecting the sea in Rize and Trabzon has generated significant waves, disrupting transportation on the Black Sea Coastal Road.

Anadolu Agency reported that the section of the road from Çayeli to Trabzon has been closed to traffic. Additionally, in Gündoğdu Neighborhood of Rize, the Eastern Park and football field have also been submerged.

In August 2010, heavy rainfall in the same region resulted in rainwater accumulating,not able to pass over the Black Sea Coastal Road. The ensuing flood and landslide claimed the lives of 12 people, rendering many homes unusable.

Trabzon

The storm and rainfall have adversely affected life in Trabzon's Sürmene district since Sunday evening (November 26), causing the sea to overflow.

The overflowing sea has disrupted transportation at the Balıklı Junction on the Black Sea Coastal Road. Authorities have taken precautions, and traffic is currently being managed through a single lane in a section of the road.

Meanwhile, trees along the coastline have also suffered damage due to the impact of the waves.

About the Black Sea Coastal Road Photo: Anadolu Agency The 1,210-kilometer road, extending from 11 cities in the Black Sea region to Sakarya, is planned to be completed by the end of 2023. Approximately 4.2 billion dollars have been spent on the project to date. Former Minister of Transportation, Binali Yıldırım, stated in a previous announcement that the project was "wrong"; however, due to an expenditure exceeding 700 million, he argued the need to complete it. In August 2010, heavy rainfall in Gündoğdu, a district of Rize, resulted in rainwater accumulating, preventing the Black Sea Coastal Road from being passable. The ensuing flood and landslide claimed the lives of 12 people. In September 2011, there were again flood incidents in Rize, resulting in the loss of one life. By the end of January 2012, a 500-meter section of the road in the Sarp region collapsed. On September 21, 2016, water accumulated due to heavy rain could not be surpass the section of the road in Beşikdüzü, leading to the death of 2 individuals.

